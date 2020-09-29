PREP ROUNDUP: Susquehannock boys' soccer team off to strong start in Division II action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Susquehannock is chasing its fourth consecutive York-Adams Division II boys' soccer championship.

The Warriors are off to a good start in that bid.

Susquehannock earned a 2-1 triumph over visiting York Suburban on Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 in D-II action this fall. Suburban fell to 1-1.

The Warriors went 11-0-1 in D-II action in 2019, while Suburban was second at 8-3-1.

Nick Holloway opened the scoring on Tuesday with an unassisted first-half goal.

Later in the first half, Danny Gartner responded for Suburban, off an assist from Brooks Coughenour.

Ashton Murray provided the game-winner at the 33:16 mark of the second half for Susquehannock, off an assist from Garrett Wilson.

The Warriors controlled the action for the most part, outshooting Suburban, 10-4. The corners finished tied at 2-2.

Scott Denis made three saves for Susquehannock to get the win, while, Bryson Nedigh had six saves for Suburban.

OTHER BOYS' SOCCER

West York 1, Gettysburg 0: At West York, Justin Stough's overtime goal lifted West York to the win.

BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY

Dallastown 25, Northeastern 34: At Dallastown, the Wildcats took three out of the top-five finishes to secure the D-I victory. Jakob Rager led the Wildcats by taking third, while teammates Rocco Dumnich took fourth and Jack Gable took fifth. For the Bobcats, Cole Perry took first in a course-record 16:56. Teammate James Herman took second.

Central York 18, Red Lion 45: At John Rudy Park, Christian Henry led the Panthers to the D-I victory by taking first in 17 minutes, 26 seconds. Also for Central, Sean Baxter took second, Tyler Billet came in fourth and Nathan Kopp came in fifth. For the Lions, River Van Wicklen took third.

South Western 17, Spring Grove 46: At Spring Grove, Shernel Singh led the Mustangs to the D-I victory by taking first in 17:41. Also for the Rockets, Shernan Singh took second, while Evan Freil took third and Austin Tyler came in fifth. For the Rockets, Ryan McKowan took fourth.

Bermudian Springs 26, Littlestown 29: At Littlestown, Nathan Taylor led Bermudian with a first-place finish in 19:11. Zac Edder and Alex Lehigh took second and third for Littlestown.

Gettysburg 15, New Oxford 45: At Gettysburg, Drew Cole led the Warriors to the victory by taking first in 17:00. Teammate Jacob Bordatto came in second.

GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY

Red Lion 23, Central York 38: At John Rudy Park, Sophia Breschi led the Lions to the D-I victory by taking first in 20:58. Also for the Lions, Victoria Mattioli came in fourth, while Mera D' Aquila was fifth. For the Panthers, Hayley Green took second and Kathryn Fives took third.

Northeastern 26, Dallastown 30: At Dallastown, Margaret Carroll led the Bobcats to the D-I victory by taking first in a course-record 18:55. Also for Northeastern, Marissa Pritchett took third and Hannah Herr came in fifth. For the Wildcats, Helen Zardus took second and Lydia Tolerico came in fourth.

South Western 22, Spring Grove 34: At Spring Grove, Paige Watson led the Mustangs to the D-I triumph. by taking first in 21:33. Teammates Alexis Plesic took third, while Katerina Lucabaugh came in fourth. For the Rockets, Charlee Kurtz took second, while Sophia Dotterweich took fifth.

Gettysburg 18, New Oxford 41: At Gettysburg, Winter Oaster finished in 21:52 to take the first-place finish for the Warriors. Gettysburg's Marrin Crist was second.

Littlestown 14, Bermudian Springs 22: At Littlestown, Sonya Yingling (22:39), Abi Riedel and Alyssa Meyers finished 1-2-3 for the Lady Bolts.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Eastern York 3, York High 0: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights won the D-II match, 25-8, 25-17, 26-24. Sarah Moore led the Golden Knights with 13 kills and seven aces. Also for Eastern, Brooklyn Camara had six kills and four digs, Jaide Fochtman had 19 assists and three aces and Roseanna Williams had four aces. No Bearcats statistics were available.

South Western 3, Northeastern 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs won the D-I match, 26-24, 25-15, 27-25. Emma Filipovits led the Mustangs with 15 kills, 13 digs and three aces. Teammates Makayla Dyson had 35 assists and six digs, while Kya Rebert had 10 kills, six digs and four aces. For the Bobcats, Marissa Kipp had 11 kills, Jade Shellenberger had 28 assists and five digs and Ava Hunt had six kills.

Bermudian Springs 3, York Tech 0: At York Springs, the Eagles won the D-III match, 25-12, 25-16, 25-6. Tori Murren led the Eagles with eight aces. Teammate Aida Sponseller had eight kills. No Spartans statistics were available.

Littlestown 3, Fairfield 0: At Littlestown, the home team rolled, 25-12, 25-5, 25-15. Littlestown was led by Hailey Riley (12 assists), Emily Herrick (seven aces) and Maddie Dunbar (five kills).

FIELD HOCKEY

Central York 5, Spring Grove 1: At Central York, Grace Harrold led the Panthers to the D-I victory by scoring four goals. Teammate Emilee Myers scored one goal and added one assist. For the Rockets, Grace Slenker scored the lone goal. The Panthers defense held the Rockets to three shots on goal.

New Oxford 2, York Suburban 1: At New Oxford, Hannah Zimmer clinched the D-II victory when she found the back of the net at the 3:21 mark of the second half. Teammate Ally Mathis scored an earlier second-half goal. For the Trojans, Laken Kinard scored a second-half goal, while teammate Natalie Fuhrman made 11 stops in goal.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Gettysburg 4, West York 1: At Gettysburg, Lora Bertram scored two goals to lead the Warriors. Maddie Gaydon and Amelia Michaels also scored for Gettysburg. Jaclynn Small scored West York's goal.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.