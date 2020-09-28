PREP ROUNDUP: Dallastown, New Oxford headed for Division I girls' tennis showdown

STEVE HEISER

The two remaining unbeaten girls' tennis teams from York-Adams Division I will collide Wednesday.

New Oxford and Dallastown both improved to 6-0 in the division with victories on Monday. New Oxford downed visiting South Western, 4-1, while Dallastown beat visiting Central York, 3-2.

Wednesday's showdown will start at 4 p.m. at New Oxford.

In New Oxford's win on Monday, Kayla Hoffman won at No. 2 singles and Allison Horick triumphed at No. 3 singles. The Colonials swept the doubles behind Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss at No. 1 and Maddie Dockter and Kaelyn Kennedy at No. 2

South Western, which entered the match at 5-0, got a win at No. 1 singles from Sarah McComas.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, swept the doubles matches on Monday behind Lana Dumnich/Catharine Lasher and Kylie Sciuto/Chloe Isett. Namaya Jindal won at No. 3 singles for the Wildcats.

Central (3-3) got singles wins from Rachel Haupt at No. 1 and Audrey Stewart at No. 2. All of the matches were won in straight sets. All three of Central's losses came by 3-2 scores to Dallastown, New Oxford and South Western.

OTHER GIRLS' TENNIS

York Suburban 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Trojans received straight-set singles victories from Ini Ekaha, Abigail Miller and Alex Clancy to win the D-I match. In doubles, Jenelle Rice and Claire Hartinger won the No. 1 match, while Tina Pham and Morgan Sheldon won the No. 2 match, both in straight sets. Suburban is 4-2 in the division.

Red Lion 5, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Lions received straight-set singles victories from Lexi Lakatosh, Sophie Lanius and Emily Scott in the D-I match. In doubles, Lilly Wentzel and Kenzie Zagroba won the No. 1 match, while Kalie McGown and Meadow Robinson combined to win the No. 2 match, both in straight sets.

Susquehannock 5, Bermudian Springs 0: At York Springs, the Warriors received singles victories from Peyton Joines, Ali Zapach and Megan Cramer to grab the D-II win. In doubles, Diana Kelbaugh and Anne Jackson won at No. 1, while Tessa Bryan and Angela Kontz won at No. 2. Susquehannock improved to 5-1 in the division.

Delone Catholic 5, Littlestown 0: At Hanover, the Squirettes rolled behind straight-set singles wins from Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Madi Rollins.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Red Lion 3, Spring Grove 1: At Spring Grove, the Lions improved to 2-0 in D-I action behind two goals from Delaney Bittner and one from Nicole Keeney. Maddie Sokolowski and Julia Rowe had assists.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.