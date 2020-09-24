York-Adams sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 24
Following is the high school sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 24. Scores will be updated as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Spring Grove 3, Red Lion 0
York Suburban 3, West York 0
Eastern York 3, Kennard-Dale 0
Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Hanover, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at York Tech, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at York High, 7 p.m.
Central York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Northeastern 21, Dover 36
Littlestown 24, Biglerville 31
Delone Catholic 25, Fairfield 31
Kennard-Dale 16, New Oxford 46
West York 25, Eastern York 34
Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Central York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Northeastern 15, Dover 50
Littlestown 13, Biglerville 15
Delone Catholic 15, Fairfield 50
New Oxford 15, Kennard-Dale 50
Eastern York 17, West York 38
Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Central York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Central York 1, Dallastown 0
Susquehannock 7, Eastern York 0
Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 5:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Dover, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
York High at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Central York 2, Dallastown 1
York Suburban 7, New Oxford 2
Littlestown 6, Hanover 0
Christian School of York at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m.
Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.
Dover at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
York-Adams Division I Tournament at Spring Grove (Hanover Country Club), 1:30 p.m.
York-Adams Division II Tournament at Kennard-Dale (Pleasant Valley Golf Course): Team: 1. Susquehannock (336). 2. Dover (340). 3. Kennard-Dale (342). 4. West York (350). 5. York Suburban (356). 6. Eastern York (360). 7. Gettysburg (401). Individual medalist: Susquehannock's Sam Elsen (76). Note: Susquehannock clinched the D-II title.
York-Adams Division III Tournament at York Catholic (Honey Run Golf Course), 1:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
York Tech at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.