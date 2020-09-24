York-Adams sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 24

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the high school sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 24. Scores will be updated as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove 3, Red Lion 0

York Suburban 3, West York 0

Eastern York 3, Kennard-Dale 0

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at York High, 7 p.m.

Central York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Northeastern 21, Dover 36

Littlestown 24, Biglerville 31

Delone Catholic 25, Fairfield 31

Kennard-Dale 16, New Oxford 46

West York 25, Eastern York 34

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Northeastern 15, Dover 50

Littlestown 13, Biglerville 15

Delone Catholic 15, Fairfield 50

New Oxford 15, Kennard-Dale 50

Eastern York 17, West York 38

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Central York 1, Dallastown 0

Susquehannock 7, Eastern York 0

Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 5:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Central York 2, Dallastown 1

York Suburban 7, New Oxford 2

Littlestown 6, Hanover 0

Christian School of York at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams Division I Tournament at Spring Grove (Hanover Country Club), 1:30 p.m.

York-Adams Division II Tournament at Kennard-Dale (Pleasant Valley Golf Course): Team: 1. Susquehannock (336). 2. Dover (340). 3. Kennard-Dale (342). 4. West York (350). 5. York Suburban (356). 6. Eastern York (360). 7. Gettysburg (401). Individual medalist: Susquehannock's Sam Elsen (76). Note: Susquehannock clinched the D-II title.

York-Adams Division III Tournament at York Catholic (Honey Run Golf Course), 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

York Tech at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.