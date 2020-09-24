SUBSCRIBE NOW
Flash Sale! $39 for one year
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Flash Sale! $39 for one year

York-Adams sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 24

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
A group of Northeastern cross country runners make their way along the course as the Bobcats host Dover, Thursday, September 24, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo

Following is the high school sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 24. Scores will be updated as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove 3, Red Lion 0

York Suburban 3, West York 0

Eastern York 3, Kennard-Dale 0

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at York High, 7 p.m.

Central York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Northeastern 21, Dover 36

Littlestown 24, Biglerville 31

Delone Catholic 25, Fairfield 31

Kennard-Dale 16, New Oxford 46

West York 25, Eastern York 34

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Northeastern 15, Dover 50

Littlestown 13, Biglerville 15

Delone Catholic 15, Fairfield 50

New Oxford 15, Kennard-Dale 50

Eastern York 17, West York 38

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Central York 1, Dallastown 0

Susquehannock 7, Eastern York 0

Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 5:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Central York 2, Dallastown 1

York Suburban 7, New Oxford 2

Littlestown 6, Hanover 0

Christian School of York at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams Division I Tournament at Spring Grove (Hanover Country Club), 1:30 p.m. 

York-Adams Division II Tournament at Kennard-Dale (Pleasant Valley Golf Course): Team: 1. Susquehannock (336). 2. Dover (340). 3. Kennard-Dale (342). 4. West York (350). 5. York Suburban (356). 6. Eastern York (360). 7. Gettysburg (401). Individual medalist: Susquehannock's Sam Elsen (76). Note: Susquehannock clinched the D-II title.

York-Adams Division III Tournament at York Catholic (Honey Run Golf Course), 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

York Tech at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.