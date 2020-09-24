PREP ROUNDUP: Defending York-Adams champ Carroll starts 2020 cross country season with win

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Margaret Carroll is picking up where she left off last season.

The Northeastern High School senior cruised to the individual victory on Thursday in a York-Adams Division I girls' cross country opener against Dover.

Carroll helped the Northeastern girls to a 15-50 victory on the Bobcats' home course. The Northeastern boys also defeated Dover, 21-36.

Carroll finished the girls' race in 20 minutes, 1 second. She finished 40 seconds ahead of Dover standout Summer Hogan.

Carroll is coming off a season when she won the Y-A League girls' run and finished third in the District 3 Class 3-A run. Hogan, meanwhile, finished sixth in both of those races. After Hogan, Northeastern swept the next six girls' spots, led by Trinity Schraudner in third, Bella Treglia in fourth and Marissa Pritchett in fifth.

The Northeastern girls are the defending D-I champions.

Cole Perry and James Herman finished one-two for the Northeastern boys, while Dover's Tyler Rackley was third. Perry finished in 17:32. Northeastern's Wyatt Peeling came in fourth, while teammate Camdyn Buohl took fifth.

BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY

Kennard-Dale 16, New Oxford 46: At New Oxford, Garrett Quinan led the Rams to the D-II victory by taking first in 16:10. Also for K-D, Dylan Cunningham took second, followed by Collin Wolf,, Dan Gibney and Lukas Roullerson.

Littlestown 24, Biglerville 31: At Littlestown, Alex Lehigh and Anthony Reidel finished one-two to lead the home team to the win. Dante Aguilar was third for Biglerville.

Delone Catholic 25, Fairfield 31: At Fairfield, Christian Childs' second-place finish led Delone to the win. Fairfield's Levi Davis won the race for Fairfield, while his teammate, Gabe Schubering, was third.

GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY

New Oxford 15, Kennard-Dale 50: At New Oxford, Elizabeth Pfisterer led the Colonials to D-II victory by taking second. Teammate Isabella Kraus took third. For the Rams, Angelina Hammond took first in 20:45. Also for K-D, Ava Strickland took fourth and Charlotte Crowl took fifth.

Littlestown 13, Biglerville 15: At Littlestown, the home team swept the top three places behind Sonya Yingling, Abi Reidel and Alyssa Meyers.

Delone Catholic 15, Fairfield 50: At Fairfield, Fairfield's Honey Stronsnider won the race, but Delone rolled to the team win. Julia O'Brien's second-place finish led Delone. Fairfield's Morgan Dennison was third.

GOLF

Susquehannock clinches D-II title: At Pleasant Valley Golf Club near Stewartstown, Susquehannock clinched the D-II title with a first-place finish.

The Warriors improved to 36-0 with one D-II match left. Susquehannock finished with a 336 total, four shots better than Dover. Host Kennard-Dale was third at 342, followed by West York at 350, York Suburban at 356, Eastern York at 360 and Gettysburg at 401.

Suburban and Dover are tied for second at 24-12.

A 76 by Susquehannock's Sam Elsen's led all golfers. K-D's Jimmy Hook and Suburban's Athen Sachar each shot 78. K-D's Josh Behles shot 79.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Central York 2, Dallastown 1: At Central, the defending D-I champion Panthers got off to a strong start with a victory over a traditionally strong Dallastown program.

York Suburban 7, New Oxford 2: At New Oxford, the visitors opened the season with an impressive win.

Littlestown 6, Hanover 0: At Littlestown, the home team had no problem rolling to the win.

BOYS' SOCCER

Susquehannock 7, Eastern York 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors rolled behind three goals from Fallou Cisse and two from Mason Kaifer. Nick Holloway and Ashton Murray scored once each. Murray also had two assists, while Kaifer, Cisse, Carlos Dilts, Andrew Snyder and Aaron Bilbie had one each.

Central York 1, Dallastown 0: At Dallastown, the Panthers won in the battle of traditional D-I powers. Dallastown went 12-0 in D-I action last season.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALLEastern York 3, Kennard Dale 0: At Fawn Grove, the Golden Knights rolled, 25-18, 25-20, 27-25. Eastern's leaders were Sarah Moore (16 kills, seven digs, four aces) and Jaide Fochtman (24 assists).

York Suburban 3, West York 0: At Suburban, in a battle of state-ranked teams, the home team rolled, 25-16, 25-15, 25-12. Suburban came in ranked No. 7 in Class 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, while West York was ranked No. 10.

Spring Grove 3, Red Lion 0: At Spring Grove, the Rockets rolled to a 25-12, 25-9, 25-18 triumph.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.