Susquehannock, Dallastown earn first-place finishes in York-Adams golf matches

STAFF REPORT

Ryan Thomas took individual medalist honors with a 2-over-par 74 on Thursday to lead Susquehannock to a York-Adams Division II golf victory at Honey Run Golf Course.

Susquehannock finished with a 323 total, which was 13 shots clear of second-place York Suburban. Dover, the host team, was third at 336, followed by Kennard-Dale (349), West York (356), Gettysburg (373) and Eastern York (376).

Athen Sachar and Will Stewart, both of York Suburban, tied for second in the individual race at 76. Susquehannock's Max Pfleiger and West York's Noah Lingenfelter each fired 77. Dover's Trevor Snyder shot 79.

Susquehannock leads the division at 23-1. Suburban is second at 21-3.

Dallastown wins D-I match: Behind an even-par 72 from Bobby Nicholson, the Dallastown Wildcats won the D-I match at Royal Manchester Golf Links on Thursday.

Dallastown finished with a 316 total, 11 shots better than second-place Northeastern. Central York was third at 332, followed by Spring Grove at 336, South Western at 340, Red Lion at 395 and New Oxford at 407. Northeastern was the host school.

Spring Grove's Karl Frisk tied Nicholson for individual medalist honors at 72. Other golfers breaking 80 were Dallastown's Makensy Knaub at 75, Northeastern's Caden Blanchette at 77, Central York's Alex Gekas at 77 and Northeastern's Tanner Sadowski at 77.

Dallastown leads the division at 16-2, followed by Central York at 15-3.