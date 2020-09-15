PIAA’s meeting Wednesday to be closed work session

ERIE TIMES-NEWS (TNS)

The PIAA will now meet in a closed work session on Wednesday to discuss several issues, including the current state of the spectator limits at high school sporting events.

The PIAA was set to meet as a board in open session Wednesday, but that meeting will now take place Sept. 23.

The limits of 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors at events have been the focus of much speculation after a federal judge ruled on Monday that limitations on the amount of people in businesses are unconstitutional.

Gov. Tom Wolf is also considering a bill that was passed by the state legislature that leaves spectator policy up to each individual school district.