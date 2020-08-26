Northeastern High diving standout Abby O'Leary makes commitment to NCAA Division I program

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

Abby O'Leary has committed to dive for Towson University.

The rising senior at Northeastern High School has won three straight York-Adams League titles.

O'Leary is also the defending District 3 Class 3-A diving champion.

The Towson University women’s diving team was in hot pursuit of Abby O’Leary.

Last Friday, the Tigers secured their prize recruit.

The three-time York-Adams League champion and a rising senior at Northeastern High School made her decision final on Friday, when she called Towson diving coach Ben Herboth with the news.

“Once I met coach Herboth, we just kind of really connected and I knew about a month and a half ago that I really wanted to go there,” said O’Leary, who finished ninth in the PIAA Class 3-A meet in March. “And I know that they were all super excited because I was their main diving recruit this year.”

Fate steps in: Fate also gave a helping hand in pushing O’Leary to Towson, which competes at the NCAA Division I level. The Bobcat standout was also looking closely at another D-I program, East Carolina, as her other main option.

ECU, which recently secured the recruitment of Central York prized standout Cameron Speed, folded its swimming and diving programs in May, forcing recruits to look elsewhere.

“I really liked both schools,” she said. “Both had really different environments. East Carolina is obviously known to be more of a party school, but I felt that the kids, the coaches and the university had everything that I wanted there. And I felt the same with Towson, except it’s not really a party school.”

For O’Leary, that was obviously not a deal-breaker.

“I’m not a very big partier,” she said.

Staying close to home: A big benefit of going to Towson is its proximity to York County, although that wasn’t really what O’Leary was seeking at first.

“I was looking to go down further south,” she said. “But I did realize that Towson had everything that I was looking for and it is much closer to home and that’s good for me.”

In the end, it all turned out for the best, according to O’Leary.

“I’m excited to call myself a Tiger and to be able to go there next year,” she said.

Looking for big senior season: Now that the recruitment process is over, O’Leary is setting her sights on finishing her outstanding career at Northeastern with even more success.

In addition to her three Y-A titles, O’Leary is also the defending District 3 3-A champ.

She’s looking forward to defending that title, while taking another big step up the medal stand at the PIAA event, where she missed a medal by a tenth of a point in March.

“My goal is to medal,” she said. “And I know that four or five girls that were ahead of me graduated. But I know that there are several upcoming freshman that are really talented, so that should lead to a really good competition.”

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.