Harrisburg won't conduct 2020 fall sports, is now second Mid-Penn school to make that call

JEFF PRATT

The (Carlisle) Sentinel (TNS)

Harrisburg School District announced Thursday it is canceling fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Regardless of the outcome of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) board meeting being held this Friday, I announced today that our student-athletes will not compete in the Fall sports season," Harrisburg School District superintendent Chris Celmer said in a news release according to ABC27 News.

The decision comes the day before the PIAA will hold a meeting where members are scheduled to vote on whether to allow fall sports to take place.

The news release also said if the PIAA, Mid-Penn Conference or State of Pennsylvania determine fall sports will be played as part of a future season, the school district reserves the right to revisit this decision.

“It is my hope that PIAA considers postponing the Fall season during their meeting on Friday," Celmer continued in the letter. "While no one can accurately predict how COVID-19 will impact our communities in the spring, I hope PIAA considers moving toward an abbreviated season in the spring, which may allow for safe and equitable opportunities for all student-athletes across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

On Aug. 10, the Harrisburg School District announced it will begin the 2020-2021 school year with online classes only.

Harrisburg is the second school in the Mid-Penn to cancel its fall season, joining Milton Hershey, which announced its decision a few weeks ago. They're also joined by Reading, which canceled fall sports recently, and a growing list of schools around the state.