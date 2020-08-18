At hearing, PIAA boss says his organization wants to move forward with fall sports

CHRIS HARLAN

The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)

The PIAA wants to move forward with fall sports season, executive director Bob Lombardi told state legislators Tuesday.

“It is worth at least attempting to pursue a fall sports program,” said Lombardi, who discussed the status of high school sports during a two-hour hearing before the Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers that convened via video conference.

“We would like to move forward with the start of fall sports,” he said. “It is important to make this attempt.”

The PIAA board will decide Friday whether sports will continue against the guidance of Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration. Teams are scheduled to start fall practice Aug. 24.

A shutdown of interscholastic sports will not eliminate the risk of coronavirus spread among youth athletes this fall, Lombardi said.

“It is important to note, and I can’t stress this enough, fall sports will not stop with the cessation of school sports,” he said. “Throughout this summer, numerous community recreational programs have hosted countless activities for all different ages. … To our knowledge, none have reported problems with coronavirus breakout. Absent public perception of a substantial risk, parents and families have shown they’re willing to let their children continue to participate in sports wherever available.

“Come fall, if schools are unable to engage in sports and absent another mandatory shutdown, families and students will not stop playing. They will simply find other outlets.”

Lombardi highlighted areas where the PIAA needs state help. Currently, the state has a 25-person limit on indoor gatherings and a complete ban on spectators at interscholastic sports contests. Lombardi has requested relief from the state.

Rather than 25 individuals, Lombardi suggested raising the indoor limit for gyms and natatoriums to 25% of capacity. He also supported letting at least two immediate family members attend as spectators.

The PIAA also is seeking protection from legal liability for member schools.

“Many of our schools are requesting protections from legal challenges, and the administration providing legal immunity from any liability from covid-19 would really change the landscape for our schools,” Lombardi said. “On behalf of our schools, we have contacted our insurance council to inquire if this type of insurance coverage is available and what is the cost of the premium and the deductible.

“We are researching this as we speak today. However, preliminary information may indicate this type of coverage may be cost prohibitive.”