Milton Hershey is first Mid-Penn school to announce it won't compete in fall athletics

JAKE ADAMS

The (Carlisle) Sentinel (TNS)

Milton Hershey is the first school in the Mid-Penn Conference to decide it will not compete during the fall sports season.

Dave Bitting told the District 3 board of directors during Monday morning's meeting the Spartans football, soccer, field hockey, girls volleyball, girls tennis, golf and cross country programs will not be active this fall due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was shared a letter that Milton Hershey was not playing fall sports," Bitting told the board.

Milton Hershey later released a statement saying: "Milton Hershey School will follow the recommendation of Governor Wolf and not participate in 2020 fall sports. This decision prioritizes the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff. As a residential school that cares for approximately 2,000 students on campus, it is critical that we take a proactive approach to safeguarding our school community. MHS will explore opportunities for student-athletes to continue skill development in alignment with our school's 2020-21 Health and Safety Plan."

The Mid-Penn Conference includes two York County high schools: Northern York and Red Land.

It is the first school to do so in the Mid-Penn and joins a growing list of schools around the state to do so. Norristown was the first to cancel its fall sports individually a few weeks ago.

Bitting did not provide further details, saying simply he had received a note about the decision.

Also Monday, Central Dauphin announced it was suspending offseason workouts for all sports at least a week after numerous positive tests for COVID-19, according to FOX43.