PREP NOTES: York-Adams League players earn all-state honors from TopDrawerSoccer.com

Five York-Adams League players have earned all-state honors from TopDrawerSoccer.com.

Kennard-Dale recently unveiled its new artificial turf stadium field.

Gettysburg High's Anne Bair has received an NCAA Division I scholarship offer from Siena.

The 2019 high school soccer season ended about nine months ago.

That doesn’t mean, however, that some of the top performers from the York-Adams League still aren’t garnering some accolades.

Five Y-A athletes earned all-state all-star honors from TopDrawerSoccer.com this week.

Making the boys’ team were Dallastown senior midfielder Gabe Wunderlich, Susquehannock senior midfielder Nolan Holloway and Gettysburg senior defender Logan Carbaugh.

The York-Adams girls on the all-state list are Central York senior defender Madison Davis and Fairfield senior forward Annabel Anderson.

One other York County player also captured all-state honors – Northern York junior midfielder Connor Swope.

All of those athletes had previously earned all-state recognition from the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.

Boys' honorees: Wunderlich was a standout for a Dallastown team that won its first 23 games en route to winning York-Adams Division I and Y-A tournament championships. At one point late in the season, Dallastown was ranked No. 1 in the state among large schools and in the top 10 nationally.

Dallastown’s season, however, ended with losses in the District 3 Class 4-A title match (1-0 to Central Dauphin) and in a PIAA 4-A first-round match (4-2 to District 12 champ La Salle College).

Wunderlich scored more than a dozen goals during the season, including the game-winning overtime tally in the District 3 Class 4-A semifinals against Palmyra. Wunderlich’s goal against Palmyra was nicknamed by a few fans as the "wunderkick."

Wunderlich was also the Y-A D-I Player of the Year.

Additionally, Dallastown recently received news that the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association verified that the Wildcats will be included in the organization’s records list for the Wildcats’ 2019 streaks of 23 straight wins, 23 straight matches without a loss and eight straight shutouts.

Holloway and Carbaugh, meanwhile, shared the D-II player-of-the-year honor.

Holloway was the leader of a Susquehannock team that went 21-3-2, including the Y-A D-II crown. Susquehannock was ranked among the top-10 big schools in the state at the end of the regular season.

Susquehannock was unbeaten during the regular season, but suffered postseason losses to Dallastown (in the Y-A tournament final), to Northern (in the District 3 3-A semifinals) and to Strath Haven (in a first-round state contest).

Carbaugh, meanwhile, earned his honor despite playing for a Gettysburg team that finished just 7-6-1.

Swope helped Northern finish at 17-5-1, including a berth in the District 3 3-A title match and a state playoff berth.

All-state girls: Davis, meanwhile, helped Central win the Y-A D-I title and a fourth straight league tournament championship.

Davis, who has committed to NCAA Division II Bloomsburg, spearheaded a Panthers defense that recorded 14 shutout victories this season, including a 3-0 verdict over rival Dallastown in the district playoffs.

The Panthers finished 16-4-1.

Anderson was a scoring machine for a Fairfield team that won a fourth-straight Y-A D-III crown, finished second in the District 3 1-A playoffs and advanced to the state 1-A semifinals. The Green Knights finished 23-3.

Anderson, who helped Fairfield win a state 1-A title as a freshman in 2016, committed to play NCAA Division I soccer for Virginia Commonwealth.

She finished her career with more than 100 goals and finished second on the school's all-time scoring list.

OTHER PREP NOTES

K-D field finished: The Kennard-Dale High School stadium now has a finished artificial turf field.

On July 13, the @KDRamsFootball Twitter site posted a video tweet giving a tour of the new field.

COVID-19 permitting, the Rams’ 2020 football season is scheduled to begin Aug. 28, with its first home game on the new field set for Sept. 11 vs. Biglerville. The Rams are coming off a 6-4 season.

The South Eastern School District school board approved the installation of a turf field back in February. According to the Feb. 20 school board agenda, the budget for the project was $814,225. It was paid for through the school district's capital reserve fund and reportedly didn’t require taxes to be raised.

K-D is the latest member of the local turf club. In York County, the only Y-A teams without turf fields are West York, Hanover and York Tech.

Just seven years ago, K-D didn’t even have lights and played on Saturday afternoons.

Bair gets D-I offer: Gettysburg High School girls’ basketball standout Anne Bair recently announced on Twitter that she’s received an NCAA Division I scholarship offer from Siena College in Loudonville, New York.

The rising 5-foot, 6-inch junior guard was the spark who helped the Gettysburg girls advance to the PIAA Class 5-A quarterfinals before the rest of the state playoffs were canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The District 3 5-A champion Warriors were 28-3. Gettysburg also earned a piece of the Y-A D-II title and finished second in the Y-A playoffs.

Bair, a Y-A D-II first-team all-star, was the driving force behind that success, averaging 10.2 points, 6.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. She's been a Gettysburg starter since her freshman season while playing for her father, Jeff Bair.

Siena was 11-20 last season, including an 8-12 mark in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.