PIAA opts to stay course for now, won’t change start dates for fall high school sports

KEITH GROLLER

(Allentown) Morning Call (TNS)

Despite a flurry of college leagues cancelling fall sports and rising numbers of cases of COVID-19 in certain corners of Pennsylvania, the PIAA announced on Wednesday that it hasn’t changed the schedule for the start of its fall sports seasons.

The heat acclimation period for football is set to begin Aug. 10 with all other fall sports to begin Aug. 17.

The first scheduled games in football are slated for Aug. 28.

“Our focus is the health and safety of student athletes, which is paramount in moving forward with athletes,” said the PIAA in a statement posted on the organization’s website. “Each member school has developed health and safety guidelines to allow athletics to continue as an important part of the school day. Participation in athletics has known health benefits, including promoting physical fitness and mental wellness which is necessary in a time of uncertainty for our student athletes.”

The next meeting of the PIAA’s board is set for July 29 and after a strategic planning session on July 28.

“We will continue to follow the guidelines and directives of the governor, the department of health, the department of education and if changes are made, we will modify, revise, revisit as necessary,” said Frank Majikes, the president of the PIAA board. “The consensus is to do what’s best for each individual district and if elimination of teams and brackets, that will be developed by staff if necessary. There’s a possibility of reducing the number of qualifiers. Everything will be based on changes with the guidelines we’re following.”

In addition to football, PIAA-sanctioned fall sports include golf, girls tennis, girls volleyball, girls field hockey, cross country and boys and girls soccer.

“It was the consensus of the committee to stay the course and for us to get as many activities and sports in starting with the fall and the heat acclimation period beginning on Aug. 10,” PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said. “We’re trying to hold serve and stay the course based on any other information we receive.”

Lombardi acknowleged Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement on Wednesday that indoor gatherings will be limited to 25 people.

“We believe we can work through that,” Lombardi said. “It may be an inconvenience for sports such as girls volleyball. But I believe it’s a mitigation strategy that may be temporary. Fall sports don’t start until Aug. 17, so we still have time.”

If changes are required, Lombardi said all 12 district committees will work together to come up with alternate plans, including shortening seasons and numbers of qualifiers.

“But right now, it’s status quo and we’re holding serve in regard to the start of fall sports,” Lombardi said.

Other news: In other news from the PIAA meeting on Wednesday:

The board of directors unanimously approved the reduction of wrestling weight classes from 14 to 13 for the 2020-2021 school year. The new weights are: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285.

The board also said the Giant Center will host PIAA competitive spirit, team wrestling, individual wrestling and basketball championships for the next four years beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. The PIAA swimming and diving championships will return to Bucknell University for the same period.