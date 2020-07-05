Athletes not required to wear face masks during workouts, state says

CHRIS HARLAN

Pennsylvania’s athletes are not required to wear a face mask during workouts or competition, according to guidance provided Friday by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.

However, those athletes must wear a mask when not engaged in activity, according to state Heath Secretary Rachel Levine.

The PIAA shared information from Levine to clarify the mask mandate issued this week by Wolf. The mandate made wearing them mandatory “when outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet from individuals who are not members of their households.”

As a result, some PIAA schools canceled team workouts.

In the information provided Friday by the PIAA, Levine was asked: Does the order apply to athletes and sports activities?

Levine answered: “Yes. Everyone must wear a face covering, such as a mask, unless they fall under an exception listed in Section 3 of the order. Coaches, athletes and spectators must wear face coverings unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.

“Athletes are not required to wear face coverings while actively engaged in workouts and competition that prevent the wearing of face coverings but must wear face coverings when on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc. and anytime 6 feet of social distancing is not possible.”