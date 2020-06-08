Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said on Monday that guidelines for the opening of high school sports should be released by the state on Tuesday or Wednesday. (Photo: Joe Hermitt, AP)

Gov. Tom Wolf provided perhaps the most concrete timeline yet for when guidelines for high school sports may be released.

During Monday afternoon's press conference that was mostly focused on a grant program for the state's small businesses, Wolf fielded a question about when guidelines for PIAA sports can be expected.

"The guidelines should be out tomorrow or Wednesday for sports," Wolf said about nine minutes into the presser. "And we're dealing with two levels, the sports within intramural sports within the schools and then the PIAA, and we're working with them. So the guidelines for both should be out within the next day or two."

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. (Photo: Joe Hermitt, AP)

During Monday afternoon's Department of Health press conference, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine also said guidelines for youth sports would be released this week.

High school athletic directors, coaches and players have heard similar sentiments in recent weeks, as the target date for those guidelines has been consistently pushed back. It was believed guidelines would be out last week, then late last week and now this week.

What the guidelines will entail is unclear. The PIAA and the governor's office have said they are working with each other closely.

The PIAA said during its May board meeting it would allow schools in counties that reached the green phase of Wolf's coronavirus reopening program to resume offseason workouts that were put on hold in March.

But the PIAA later clarified those schools cannot hold workouts until guidelines from the state and PIAA were released.

The originally expected return of offseason workouts was July 1, set in April when the PIAA canceled the remaining winter sports championships and the entire spring season when Wolf closed schools for the remainder of the academic year, which ends June 30. Assuming guidelines are released before then, schools in green-phase counties are likely to resume sometime this month.

York County will join green-phase counties Friday. The PIAA's next board meeting is June 15 at 2:30 p.m.