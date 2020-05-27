Gettysburg Warriors (Photo: .)

Four Gettysburg High School girls' basketball players can thank some good sportsmanship for making a pretty serious dent in their future college bills.

The four Warriors will receive a total of $56,000 in scholarships from the 2020 Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Awards. The winners were were named Wednesday evening during an informal meeting between the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Fund board of directors and student-athletes from the Gettysburg girls' basketball team.

Lily Natter, Taylor Richardson, Cheyenne Proctor and Madison Proctor will each receive a $14,000 scholarship.

The Gettysburg girls’ and York Suburban boys’ basketball programs were named winners of the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Award at the conclusion of this year’s basketball season. As a result, the seniors from each program became eligible to apply for scholarships.

Typically, the organization’s board members review scholarship applications and interview applicants before awarding scholarships in varying amounts. However, because of this year’s unusual circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic, board members decided to split the scholarship money evenly among Gettysburg’s applicants.

The awards are presented in memory of Gretchen Wolf Swartz, who was a York County basketball official from 1981 to 1995. Following her death from leukemia in 1997, her fellow York County officials created the memorial team awards and scholarship fund to promote and honor sportsmanship in her memory.

At the conclusion of each season, York area basketball officials vote to honor a York-Adams League boys’ and girls’ program for sportsmanship after observing the season-long conduct of players, fans, faculty, students, managers, coaches, superintendents, athletic directors and cheerleaders from junior high to varsity. Each winning school receives a traveling trophy in recognition of its accomplishments.

York Suburban’s scholarship winners will be announced in the near future.

With Wednesday’s announcement, the board has now awarded nearly $600,000 in scholarships since presenting its first two scholarships — each for $1,000 — back in 2001.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Fund.