Story Highlights The 2020 winners of the Samuel H. Shipley Scholarship Awards have been named.

Dallastown's Megan Dubien and New Oxford's Jason Lookenbill are the winners.

A total of 50 students applied for the scholarships in 2020.

Buy Photo Dallastown High School's Megan Dubien. (Photo: , The York Dispatch)

Two York-Adams League student-athletes who have successfully combined athletics and academics have earned the 2020 Samuel H. Shipley Scholarship Awards.

Dallastown High School's Megan Dubien and New Oxford High School's Jason Lookenbill were selected by the York Area Sports Night Scholarship Committee. Dubien and Lookenbill will each receive a $2,000 award to help with future education expenses. There were a total of 50 students who applied for the scholarships.

Dubien was a varsity competition cheerleader and the most outstanding attacker on the Dallastown girls' lacrosse team. She cheered for the varsity football and wrestling teams and was a cheerleading team captain. She was also selected for the Big 33 cheerleading squad in 2019 and 2020.

Acamdemically, she was a College Board AP Scholar; made the Distinguished Honor Roll, every trimester, every year; was a three-time first-place winner of the Future Business Leaders of America Regional Leadership Conference; was a reserve grand champion, first place and second place, at the Dallastown Science and Engineering Fair; was a two-time second-place winner at the at the York County Science and Engineering Fair; was the Mini-THON overall chair; and was a Future Leaders of York graduate.

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Lookenbill was a varsity football and lacrosse player. He was a football team captain and Unsung Hero Award winner. In lacrosse, he was a platoon leader.

Academically, he made Distinguished Honors all four years; made the Varsity Football All-Academic Team; was the Varsity Football Highest Grade-Point Award recipient; was the Conewago Valley School District Board student representative; and was an Executive Student Council member.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.