Buy Photo Tom Wolf (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Pennsylvania’s high school athletes shouldn’t expect to return to their sports soon, considering a statement by Gov. Tom Wolf during Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing.

Asked whether high school athletes should hold out hope for the resumption of the PIAA winter championships and the start of the spring schedule, Wolf said Pennsylvania must fall in line with the rest of the nation’s sporting landscape, but only addressed winter sports directly.

“As for what happens in the winter sports season, unfortunately, every sport, professional and non-professional sport -- amateur sports -- have closed down,” he said. “I think Pennsylvania needs to follow suit on that. We need to stay safe. Our first priority is to stay safe.”

Wolf added that it’s too far out to contemplate the fate of fall athletics.

“I think it’s too early to call what happens in the fall,” he said, when presented with President Donald Trump’s objective to have professional leagues running by that time.

The PIAA suspended the winter championships on March 12.

Locally, four basketball teams (New Oxford boys, Central York girls, Gettysburg girls and Delone Catholic girls) are still active in the state bracket. All of the York-Adams League Class 2-A swimming/diving qualifiers are also in limbo.

Preparation for spring sports came to a halt when schools were closed statewide last month.