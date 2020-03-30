CLOSE York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

Story Highlights The PIAA held a board of directors meeting on Monday by video conference.

The PIAA didn't address the future of the state championships or spring sports.

The basketball and 3-A swim events have been on hold due to the COVID-19 oubreak.

Buy Photo Central York girls' basketball coach Scott Wisner talks to his team during a recent game. The Panthers' season has been put on hold. Central had advanced to the PIAA Class 5-A quarterfinals. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The PIAA did not discuss whether remaining winter championships or spring sports would be canceled during Monday's board of directors meeting.

The state's high school sports governing body held a video conference for a meeting originally scheduled for two weeks ago. The agenda did not include any updates on the postponed Class 2-A state swimming championships, the boys' and girls' basketball state championships or the entire spring season.

Those events have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf said the current school closings in the state would continue indefinitely. It is highly doubtful that any PIAA events would be played before the state's schools reopen.

Additionally, on Sunday, President Donald Trump extended national guidelines for social distancing through the end of April.

The only discussion of the winter championships was when associate executive director Melissa Mertz spoke briefly about the swimming championships.

"We're taking a wait-and-see approach (with the 2-A swimming championships that were postponed), as we have with everything," Mertz said during the meeting, according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We're following the edict of the governor and the department of health."

Susquehannock High School standout Logan McFadden was expected to be a serious gold-medal threat in the state 2-A swimming championships.

The status of the state championships and the spring season — only boys' tennis got in a handful of matches — was not part of the board's agenda Monday, and therefore was not discussed, according to the Post-Gazette.

The 3-A swimming championships were truncated on the second day, and all 2-A teams were told to head home with their championships postponed. That same day, March 12, all remaining basketball tournament games — most teams had completed the second round — were postponed.

There were four York-Adams League teams still alive in state quarterfinal basketball action: the Central York girls (6-A), Delone Catholic girls (3-A), Gettysburg girls (5-A) and New Oxford boys (5-A).

The boys tennis season did get started on March 8 and the remaining spring sports were originally scheduled to begin March 20.