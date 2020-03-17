. (Photo: .)

After a weekend in which the sports world continued to be turned upside down with postponements and cancellations over coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, the PIAA chimed in again Monday with an update.

Friday, the organization which governs scholastic sports in Pennsylvania suspended the winter state basketball tournaments, which had reached the quarterfinal round for both boys and girls, and delayed the opening of the spring season.

Many have speculated that it could go the way of the NCAA and cancel the remainder of the basketball playoffs and the entire spring season.

However, in a news release posted on its website, the PIAA said: "As we move forward, PIAA will continue to work with the Governor's office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education to provide updated information regarding spring sports and any possible re-start of the winter championships. This information may change on a day-to-day basis ..."

Also as part of the statement, Gov. Tom Wolf's directive closing all schools in the state for 10 days was discussed, which included sports practices. Also addressed was the idea of unofficial practices or team workouts.

"The intent of this is to limit people gathering together to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus. We have been informed that some schools' sport teams may be organizing captains' practices or informal workouts offsite.

"It's our position this is contrary to the intent of the Governor's order and these activities are not permitted."

The PIAA gave no indication when unofficial workouts or official team practices will be allowed.

The Penn Relays Carnival has also been canceled. The 125-year-old collegiate, scholastic and youth track and field event was to be held at Franklin Field from April 23-25. It's the first time the event has been canceled in 125 years.