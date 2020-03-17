Story Highlights Vince Sortino is retiring as Dallastown athletic director.

Sortino will join the WPIAL as the assistant to the executive director.

Sortino will return to Pittsburgh area where his family is based.

For Vince Sortino, it was the right time to go home.

After more than 30 years working in public schools, Sortino has made the choice to retire into the Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System and leave his position as Dallastown High School's athletic director, effective June 30.

While his time working in schools may be over, Sortino isn't completely out of scholastic sports. Monday, he was unanimously approved by the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League as its latest assistant to the executive director.

The new position, based out of Pittsburgh, allows Sortino to return the area where his family is based and be around his grandchildren. He will start with the WPIAL (also known at PIAA District 7) on July 1.

“It’s a good time for me to retire and spend more time in Pittsburgh with my family,” Sortino said. “It’s time. Both (Sortino and his wife's) mothers are still living, they’re both elderly, so it’s time for me to come back and spend a little more time with my mom, her mom, the kids and grandkids. It feels right.”

Familiar faces: In his new role, Sortino will help run the day-to-day operations for District 7 in the league and report to the board of directors. He was a member of that board when he was the athletic director at Baldwin High before coming to Dallastown.

“The knowledge and information base and everything that he brings to this league is going to be worthwhile and beneficial to us,” WPIAL associate executive director Amy Scheuneman said. “Especially knowing a lot of the ADs and knowing the AD world, he has the ability to jump right in.”

Sortino said his years working with the athletic directors in District 7 will help him in his new position. He also said that the lessons he learned in two years working with York County and District 3 athletic directors were valuable.

While he's happy to return to the area where his family is based, Sortino won't be completely gone from the York area. He and his wife are keeping their home in York County and Sortino said they'll return on weekends after they watch their grandchildren during the week.

“My two years at Dallastown have been unbelievable,” Sortino said. “It’s really, if not the top, one of the top school districts in the state. It was perfect timing for me. Hopefully it was for Dallastown also. Hopefully they think the same. Right now is a good time for me to retire.”

Sortino was hired two years ago to replace Dallastown's longtime AD, Tory Harvey.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com. Chris Harlan of the (Greensburg) Tribune-Review contributed to this report.