Like professional sports organizations such as the NBA and MLS, the PIAA has announced it will suspend its basketball and Class 2-A Swimming and Diving Championships for a period of at least two weeks.

In a release, the PIAA said that the belief is that a two-week break will allow schools time to perform self-assessments and make decisions to promote the best health conditions in their communities.

“The Board of Directors are committed to promoting an environment of healthy athletic competition that is consistent with current health department and the Center for the Disease Control guidelines," PIAA executive director Robert A. Lombardi said in a release.”

The basketball tournaments were originally scheduled to conclude on March 21.

When (and if) the tournaments resume, they will involve limited spectators, health certification by authorized medical personnel and changes to game-day procedures.

In addition to the announcement regarding the basketball tournaments, the PIAA has also suspended the 2-A swimming and diving championships.

The PIAA said it will provide more information as the the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health regulations are monitored.

The 3-A swimming and diving championships will continue and finish Thursday. The event will involve only limited spectators and will conclude this afternoon, instead of tonight.

