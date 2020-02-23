Story Highlights Northeastern's Stephen Barlett won the District 3 3-A boys' diving title.

Northeastern's Abby O'Leary won the District 3 3-A girls' diving championship.

Both Bobcats will advance to the PIAA 3-A state meet for a second straight year.

Stephen Barlett, left, and Abby O'Leary are standout divers at Northeastern High School. (Photo: SUBMITTED)

It was a gold-medal day for a pair of Northeastern High School athletes on Saturday during the District 3 Class 3-A Diving Championships at Wilson High School in Berks County.

Stephen Barlett captured the boys’ title, while Abby O’Leary won the girls’ championship.

Both Bobcat divers also qualified for the state championships for a second straight year.

Both also improved on their district efforts from 2019. O’Leary finished second at districts last season, while Barlett was fifth.

Barlett, a sophomore, piled up 436.40 points to easily outdistance the second-place finisher, Hershey’s Charles Holte, who finished with 404.75 points. Gov. Mifflin’s Noah Clipman won the bronze at 398.05.

South Western’s Jake Zinkand took ninth in boys' action at 329.10 points, while Spring Grove’s Justin Godman was 16th at 210.40.

O’Leary, meanwhile, also cruised to the girls’ crown. The junior standout finished with 443.55 points, well ahead of second-place finisher Evie Altland of McCaskey (392.80). Elizabethtown’s Kierstan Lentz was third at 378.80.

Dover’s Meagan Tuohy took seventh at 330.25, while Tuohy’s teammate, Whitney Hoffman, was ninth at 316.10.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.