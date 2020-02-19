. (Photo: .)

The York-Adams League sent just two competitors to the District 3 Class 2-A Diving Championships on Wednesday night at Big Spring High School.

Both of the Y-A athletes returned to York County with medals and state championship berths.

Susquehannock's Max Pflieger took the boys' championship gold medal with a 399.20 point total. That was far clear of the second-place finisher, William Settle of Bishop McDevitt, who finished at 307.95.

Tesia Thomas, West York's multi-sport standout, took the silver medal in the girls' competition with a 300.20 point total.

Lily Bistline of Boiling Springs captured the girls' crown with a 357.05 total.

There were 14 divers competing in the event, seven boys and seven girls.

In the recent Y-A League Championships, Pflieger finished second, while Thomas was fourth. That event featured both 3-A and 2-A divers.

Both Pflieger and Thomas will next compete in the PIAA Class 2-A Diving Championships at Bucknell Univesity. The boys' state event is set for Friday, March 13, while the girls' competition is scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.