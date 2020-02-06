CLOSE

Dallastown's Caden Dobbins, back, and Gettysburg's Jacob Fetrow wrestle in the 106 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Fetrow would win by decision 2-1 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Michael Klinger, left, and Gettysburg's Nathan Ridgley wrestle in the 170 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Ridgley would win by major decision 10-0 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Jordan Brabham, right, and Gettysburg's Dylan Reinert wrestle in the 185 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Reinert would pin Brabham at 1:18 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Blake Feeney, back, and Gettysburg's Max Gourley wrestle in the 195 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gourley would win by decision 2-1 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Blake Feeney, front, and Gettysburg's Max Gourley wrestle in the 195 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gourley would win by decision 2-1 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Andrew Smith, front, and Gettysburg's Samuel Rodriguez wrestle in the 220 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Rodriguez would win by major decision 12-3 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Andrew Smith, left, and Gettysburg's Samuel Rodriguez wrestle in the 220 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Rodriguez would win by major decision 12-3 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Hunter Bisking, back, and Gettysburg's Trevor Gallagher wrestle in the 285 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Bisking would win by decision 7-5 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Caden Dobbins, left, and Gettysburg's Jacob Fetrow wrestle in the 106 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Fetrow would win by decision 2-1 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Zach Luckenbaugh, back, and Gettysburg's Reed Miller wrestle in the 113 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Luckenbaugh would win by major decision 8-0 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Zach Luckenbaugh, back, and Gettysburg's Reed Miller wrestle in the 113 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Luckenbaugh would win by major decision 8-0 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Adam Karlie, back, and Gettysburg's Montana DeLawder wrestle in the 120 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Karlie would win pin DeLawder at 1:27 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Ashton Deller, back, and Gettysburg's Tyler Withers wrestle in the 126 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Deller would win by decision 13-7 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown head wrestling coach Dave Gable watches his team compete against Gettysburg during the District 3 Class 3-A Team Wrestling Championship at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the title, 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Anthony Carulli, right, and Gettysburg's Ethan Dalton wrestle in the 132 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Dalton would pin Carulli at 5:58 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Anthony Carulli, right, and Gettysburg's Ethan Dalton wrestle in the 132 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Dalton would pin Carulli at 5:58 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Blake Keim, left, and Gettysburg's Jacob Cherry wrestle in the 138 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Cherry would win by major decision 12-4 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Sam Druck, back, and Gettysburg's Jared Townsend wrestle in the 145 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Druck would win by decision 7-3 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Brooks Gable, left, and Gettysburg's Luke Sainato wrestle in the 152 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gable would win by decision 4-0 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Brooks Gable, left, and Gettysburg's Luke Sainato wrestle in the 152 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gable would win by decision 4-0 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Hunter Sweitzer, right, and Gettysburg's Compton Devin wrestle in the 152 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Devin would win by decision 7-4 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Following is Thursday's schedule of York-Adams high school sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    PIAA Team 3-A First Round

    At Giant Center in Hershey

    Dallastown 49, Father Judge 23, F

    Canon McMillan 45, Gettysburg 18, F

    Other Matches

    Spring Grove 51, Dover 18, F

    Ephrata 42, York Tech 30, F

    South Western 72, Kennard-Dale 12, F

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Spring Grove 48, Bermudian Springs 41, F

    Christian School of York 38, West Shore Christian 15, F

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    West Shore Christian 74, Christian School of York 43, F

    HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

    York-Adams League Boys’ and Girls’ Diving Championships at Central York High School. Northeastern sweeps titles. Abby O'Leary wins girls' event and Stephen Bartlett captures boys' title.

