Following is Thursday's schedule of York-Adams high school sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
PIAA Team 3-A First Round
At Giant Center in Hershey
Dallastown 49, Father Judge 23, F
Canon McMillan 45, Gettysburg 18, F
Other Matches
Spring Grove 51, Dover 18, F
Ephrata 42, York Tech 30, F
South Western 72, Kennard-Dale 12, F
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Spring Grove 48, Bermudian Springs 41, F
Christian School of York 38, West Shore Christian 15, F
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
West Shore Christian 74, Christian School of York 43, F
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
York-Adams League Boys’ and Girls’ Diving Championships at Central York High School. Northeastern sweeps titles. Abby O'Leary wins girls' event and Stephen Bartlett captures boys' title.
