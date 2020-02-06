. (Photo: .)

Abby O'Leary is the York-Adams League girls' diving champion — again.

The Northeastern junior won her third straight league title on Thursday evening at Central York High School. She is undefeated against league foes during that span.

The Bobcats ended up sweeping both championships on Thursday, with Stephen Bartlett successfully defending his boys' crown.

O'Leary finished with a 422.70 total on Thursday, which was nearly 90 points clear of second-place Meagan Tuohy of Dover, who finished at 333.55.

Another Dover diver, Whitley Hoffman, finished third at 318.85, followed by West York's Tesia Thomas (293.50), Susquehannock's Mckenna Porter (286.20), South Western's Ella Baugher (269.65), Northeastern's Makenna Fitzsimmons (262.00) and South Western's Grace Allen (162.55).

On the boys' side, Bartlett finished with a 444.75 total, while Susquehannock's Max Pflieger was second at 398.10 and South Western's Jake Zinkand was next at 322.45. Central York's Zac Saffin was fourth at 253.60, followed by Spring Grove's Justin Godman (205.75) and West York's Brennan Heist (198.40).

O'Leary, meanwhile, will now move to the District 3 Class 3-A Diving Championships on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Wilson. She finished second in that event last season. Bartlett was fifth in last year's district 3-A boys' event.

The district 2-A diving championships are Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Big Spring.

