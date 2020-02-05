Gettysburg Warriors (Photo: .)

The Gettysburg High School boys' basketball team finished off an historic regular season on Wednesday night with an 82-39 pounding of visiting Greencastle-Antrim in a nonleague contest.

The Warriors ended the regular season at 22-0. It's the program's first unbeaten regular season since the 1967-68 campaign.

Greencastle dropped to 3-18.

Gettysburg, the York-Adams League Division II champion, will now take its perfect record into the postseason, starting with the Y-A playoffs. In its league quarterfinal opener at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at West York, the Warriors will face York High, the third-place team from D-I. The Bearcats are the defending league champions.

After the league playoffs, Gettysburg will enter the District 3 Class 5-A playoffs, almost certainly as the No. 1 seed. The Warriors are No. 1 in the latest district 5-A power ratings.

Gettysburg was ranked No. 7 in the state in 5-A in the latest Trib/HSSN poll.

OTHER BOYS'

BASKETBALL

Harrisburg Academy 53, York Country Day 39: At Harrisburg, the Greyhounds fell to 8-12 with the nonleague loss. Harrisburg Academy is 12-9.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

York Country Day 48, Harrisburg Academy 42: At Harrisburg, the Greyhounds earned the win to improve to 9-11. Harrisburg Academy fell to 10-10.

WRESTLING

York Suburban 55, Hershey 16: At Hershey, the Trojans closed out a standout team season with an easy nonleague win to improve to 17-6. Suburban won the Y-A D-II title at 6-0. It was the Trojans' first-ever outright division title in wrestling.

York Tech 42, James Buchanan 33: At Spry, the Spartans received pins from Zachary Childs (138), Eduardo Santana (145), Gary Balbi (220) and Jacob Sharp (285) to secure the nonleague victory.

York Tech 72, Columbia 6: At Spry, the Spartans received pins from Brayden Whitacre (152), James Wilmot (195), Jacob Sharp (220) and Evyn McCleary (285) to secure the easy nonleague victory. The Spartans (11-11) picked up eight forfeit wins.

Wyomissing 57, Hanover 17: At Wyomissing, Dalton Kirby (126) and Kardan Trish (220) had pins for Hanover (4-7), while Malcolm Gerlach (152) had a technical fall in the nonleague match. Wyomissing is 8-6.

Biglerville 60, Susquehanna Twp 15: At Susquehanna Twp, the Canners got nine forfeit victories to even their team record at 10-10.

