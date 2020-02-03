CLOSE New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch

Buy Photo Spring Grove head coach Troy Sowers, seen here in a file photo, will lead his Rockets against Central York on Monday night. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule of events for Monday, Feb. 3. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Dover at Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.

York Tech at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Kenard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Turkeyfoot Valley at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Dayspring Christian at York Country Day, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Red Lion at Hempfield, 7 p.m.