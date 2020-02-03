CLOSE

New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: Spring Grove vs Garden Spot girls' basketball
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Spring Grove vs Garden Spot in Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament at Eastern York, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Spring Grove vs Garden Spot in Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament at Eastern York, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Spring Grove vs Garden Spot in Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament at Eastern York, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Spring Grove vs Garden Spot in Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament at Eastern York, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Spring Grove vs Garden Spot in Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament at Eastern York, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Spring Grove vs Garden Spot in Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament at Eastern York, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Spring Grove vs Garden Spot in Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament at Eastern York, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Spring Grove vs Garden Spot in Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament at Eastern York, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Spring Grove vs Garden Spot in Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament at Eastern York, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Spring Grove vs Garden Spot in Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament at Eastern York, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Spring Grove vs Garden Spot in Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament at Eastern York, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Spring Grove vs Garden Spot in Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament at Eastern York, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Spring Grove head coach Troy Sowers, seen here in a file photo, will lead his Rockets against Central York on Monday night. John A. Pavoncello photo
Spring Grove head coach Troy Sowers, seen here in a file photo, will lead his Rockets against Central York on Monday night. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Spring Grove vs Garden Spot in Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament at Eastern York, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Spring Grove vs Garden Spot in Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament at Eastern York, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Garden Spot's Karli Stoltzfus, left, attempts to block Haley Wagman of Spring Grove as she goes to the hoop during the Eastern York girls' basketball tournament, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Garden Spot's Karli Stoltzfus, left, attempts to block Haley Wagman of Spring Grove as she goes to the hoop during the Eastern York girls' basketball tournament, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Spring Grove's Lexi Hoffman shoots over the block of Meredith Horst of Garden Spot during the Eastern York girls' basketball tournament, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Spring Grove's Lexi Hoffman shoots over the block of Meredith Horst of Garden Spot during the Eastern York girls' basketball tournament, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule of events for Monday, Feb. 3. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    York Country Day at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

    Dover at Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.

    York Tech at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

    Shippensburg at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

    Cedar Cliff at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

    Susquehannock at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

    York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

    Annville-Cleona at Kenard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Turkeyfoot Valley at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

    Dayspring Christian at York Country Day, 7 p.m.

    Dallastown at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

    Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

    South Western at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

    Littlestown at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    Red Lion at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE