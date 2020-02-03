New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch
Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule of events for Monday, Feb. 3. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York Country Day at Biglerville, 6 p.m.
Dover at Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.
York Tech at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.
York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
Annville-Cleona at Kenard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Turkeyfoot Valley at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Dayspring Christian at York Country Day, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Littlestown at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Red Lion at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
