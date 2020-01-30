CLOSE

After a 51-18 win over Spring Grove with six pins during the first periods of matches, Dallastown is confident it can make another run at a title. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: Dallastown at Central York wrestling
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Central York's Mason Myers achieves a career milestone by defeating Clay Strausbaugh of Dallastown 16-1 in the 132 pound match, Myers' 100th win, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York's Mason Myers achieves a career milestone by defeating Clay Strausbaugh of Dallastown 16-1 in the 132 pound match, Myers' 100th win, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York's Mason Myers achieves a career milestone by defeating Clay Strausbaugh of Dallastown 16-1 in the 132 pound match, Myers' 100th win, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York's Mason Myers achieves a career milestone by defeating Clay Strausbaugh of Dallastown 16-1 in the 132 pound match, Myers' 100th win, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York's Mason Myers achieves a career milestone by defeating Clay Strausbaugh of Dallastown 16-1 in the 132 pound match, Myers' 100th win, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York's Mason Myers achieves a career milestone by defeating Clay Strausbaugh of Dallastown 16-1 in the 132 pound match, Myers' 100th win, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Sam Druck of Dallastown wrestles Jeremiah Smith of Central York in the 145 pound match, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Sam Druck of Dallastown wrestles Jeremiah Smith of Central York in the 145 pound match, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Carson Hedghn takes Gavin Heist of Central York to the mat during the 152 pound match, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dallastown's Carson Hedghn takes Gavin Heist of Central York to the mat during the 152 pound match, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Brooks Gable pushes Macon Myers of Central York around on his shoulder, trying to get him on his back during the 160 pound match, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dallastown's Brooks Gable pushes Macon Myers of Central York around on his shoulder, trying to get him on his back during the 160 pound match, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown at Central York wrestling, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dallastown at Central York wrestling, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown at Central York wrestling, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dallastown at Central York wrestling, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Blake Feeney locks the cradle in on Ethan Miller of Central York during the 195 pound match, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dallastown's Blake Feeney locks the cradle in on Ethan Miller of Central York during the 195 pound match, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown at Central York wrestling, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dallastown at Central York wrestling, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, Jan. 30. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    District 3 Class 3-A Semifinals

    Dallastown 36, Central Dauphin 34, F

    Gettysburg 43, Cumberland Valley 26, F

    District 3 Class 3-A Consolation First Round

    Chambersburg 48, Spring Grove 24, F

    Other Matches

    Kennard-Dale 48, Delone Catholic 20, F

    Dover 36, Littlestown 31, F

    York Suburban 70, Red Lion 6, F

    Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

    Dallastown 122, Spring Grove 47, F

    Dover 88, Susquehannock 82, F

    Northeastern 93, South Western 87, F

    Central York 108, Red Lion 62, F

    New Oxford vs. York Suburban at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.

    Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

    Dallastown 114, Spring Grove 56, F

    Dover 100, Susquehannock 64, F

    South Western 123, Northeastern 61, F

    Central York 112, Red Lion 64, F

    New Oxford vs. York Suburban at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.

    Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Christian School of York 38, Harrisburg Academy 25, F

    Manheim Twp. 47, Red Lion 41, F

    Bermudian Springs 61, Columbia 40, F

    York Suburban 43, Big Spring 21, F

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Eastern York 55, Dover 44, F

    Harrisburg Academy 59, Christian School of York 29, F

    High Point Baptist 76, York Country Day 41, F

    COLLEGE WRESTLING

    York 27, Gettysburg 17, F

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE