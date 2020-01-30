CLOSE After a 51-18 win over Spring Grove with six pins during the first periods of matches, Dallastown is confident it can make another run at a title. York Dispatch

Buy Photo Dallastown's Carson Hedghn takes Gavin Heist of Central York to the mat during the 152 pound match, Thursday, January 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, Jan. 30. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

District 3 Class 3-A Semifinals

Dallastown 36, Central Dauphin 34, F

Gettysburg 43, Cumberland Valley 26, F

District 3 Class 3-A Consolation First Round

Chambersburg 48, Spring Grove 24, F

Other Matches

Kennard-Dale 48, Delone Catholic 20, F

Dover 36, Littlestown 31, F

York Suburban 70, Red Lion 6, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Dallastown 122, Spring Grove 47, F

Dover 88, Susquehannock 82, F

Northeastern 93, South Western 87, F

Central York 108, Red Lion 62, F

New Oxford vs. York Suburban at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Dallastown 114, Spring Grove 56, F

Dover 100, Susquehannock 64, F

South Western 123, Northeastern 61, F

Central York 112, Red Lion 64, F

New Oxford vs. York Suburban at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Christian School of York 38, Harrisburg Academy 25, F

Manheim Twp. 47, Red Lion 41, F

Bermudian Springs 61, Columbia 40, F

York Suburban 43, Big Spring 21, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York 55, Dover 44, F

Harrisburg Academy 59, Christian School of York 29, F

High Point Baptist 76, York Country Day 41, F

COLLEGE WRESTLING

York 27, Gettysburg 17, F