Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, Jan. 30. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
District 3 Class 3-A Semifinals
Dallastown 36, Central Dauphin 34, F
Gettysburg 43, Cumberland Valley 26, F
District 3 Class 3-A Consolation First Round
Chambersburg 48, Spring Grove 24, F
Other Matches
Kennard-Dale 48, Delone Catholic 20, F
Dover 36, Littlestown 31, F
York Suburban 70, Red Lion 6, F
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING
Dallastown 122, Spring Grove 47, F
Dover 88, Susquehannock 82, F
Northeastern 93, South Western 87, F
Central York 108, Red Lion 62, F
New Oxford vs. York Suburban at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Dallastown 114, Spring Grove 56, F
Dover 100, Susquehannock 64, F
South Western 123, Northeastern 61, F
Central York 112, Red Lion 64, F
New Oxford vs. York Suburban at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Christian School of York 38, Harrisburg Academy 25, F
Manheim Twp. 47, Red Lion 41, F
Bermudian Springs 61, Columbia 40, F
York Suburban 43, Big Spring 21, F
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Eastern York 55, Dover 44, F
Harrisburg Academy 59, Christian School of York 29, F
High Point Baptist 76, York Country Day 41, F
COLLEGE WRESTLING
York 27, Gettysburg 17, F
