Buy Photo Gettysburg's Quadir Copeland, left, and Zach Ketterman, right, work to box in York Suburban's Aidan Hughley during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Gettysburg Warriors' perfect season now includes an outright division championship.

The Warriors sewed up the York-Adams League Division II crown on Wednesday night with a 66-60 win over visiting York Suburban.

Gettysburg is now 18-0 overall and 11-0 in D-II. Second-place Suburban fell to 14-5 and 8-3. It's Gettysburg's first-division title since 2013 when the Warriors were in the Mid-Penn Conference. It's the Warriors' first division crown in the Y-A League.

The Warriors were ranked No. 7 in the state in Class 5-A in the latest Sunbury Daily Item poll. They are also No. 1 in the District 3 5-A power ratings.

Charles Warren led Gettysburg with 20 points, while Quadir Copeland added 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

OTHER BOYS' BASKETBALL

New Oxford 66, Waynesboro 41: At Waynesboro, the Colonials continued their outstanding season with an easy nonleague win. New Oxford is 18-3 overall. Waynesboro fell to 10-8. Connor Jenkins had 20 points to lead New Oxford, followed by Brayden Long (14), Noah Strausbaugh (13) and Abdul Janneh (12).

Fairfield 52, York Country Day 29: Fairfield improved to 9-11 with the nonleague win. YCD fell to 7-9. Eric Ball (13), Garrett Stadler (11) and Nik Nordberg (10) reached double digits in scoring for Fairfield. Joe Tansey led YCD with 14 points.

WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs falls in District 3 2-A semifinals: The Bermudian Springs Eagles went 1-1 in District 3 Class 2-A wrestling action on Wednesday at Hamburg.

In the quarterfinals, No. 4 seed Eagles down No. 5 seed Newport, 39-34, to advance to the semifinals. Bermudian fell to No. 1 seed unbeaten Hamburg in the semifinals, 39-26. Hamburg improved to 16-0.

The Eagles (18-3) will compete in consolation action on Saturday at Milton Hershey. If Bermudian can win two matches Saturday, it will finish in third place in the district and earn a state playoff berth. Bermudian will face No. 3 seed Northern Lebanon (11-2) at 10:30 a.m.

Central York 47, Dover 27: At Dover, the Panthers received pins from Dillon O'Keefe (106), Gavin Heist (152) and Seth Griffths (182) to secure the nonleague win between York County rivals. Mason Myers (132) and Ethan Miller (195) each picked up technical falls for Central. For the Eagles, Mason Leipart (113), Braston Witmer (126), Mason Lewis (138) and Jarrod Love (285) each picked up pins. Central is now 6-11. Dover fell to 10-8.

Eastern York Hs 51, Delone Catholic 18: Eastern earned the nonleague win to improve to 9-9. Delone dropped to 1-16. Eastern got pins from Kaleb Crean (152), Brock Bolton (170), Camron Weidlich (113) and Hunter Eveler (113). Delone's pins came from Tate Neiderer (160), Nate Hart (126) and Justin Emeigh (132).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Susquehannock 47, New Oxford 45: At Glen Rock, the Warriors won their second close game in two nights after beating Northeastern in overtime on Tuesday. Wednesday's nonleague win lifted Susquehannock to 7-13 overall. New Oxford fell to 6-14.

Gettysburg 50, Dover 25: At Dover, the Warriors led 24-6 at the half and went on to capture the Y-A D-II victory. Gettysburg improved to 11-1 in the division and 17-2 overall.

York Country Day 51, Fairfield 43: At Fairfield, YCD improved to 7-11 with the nonleague win. Fairfield fell to 2-17.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.