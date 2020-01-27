CLOSE New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch

Following is the York-Adams League high school sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Littlestown 45, Hanover 22, H1

Eastern York 38, Columbia 28, H

Camp Hill at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Red Land at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

York Country Day at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Littlestown 48, Columbia 38, F

Christian School of York 40, York Country Day 35, F

Delone Catholic at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Land, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

District 3 Team Tournament

Class 2-A First Round

Newport 49, Biglerville 30, F

Other Match

Eastern York at Hanover, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Keystone Kraken 4, Susquehannock 2, F

Twin Valley at Central York (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

Dallastown at Elizabethtown (Klick Lewis Arena), 8:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Gettysburg at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Gettysburg at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.