PHOTOS: Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Bailey Oehmig of Bermudian Springs passes the ball while covered by Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer,Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Bailey Oehmig of Bermudian Springs passes the ball while covered by Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer,Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Makenna Mummert of Delone Catholic blocks a lay-up attempt by Skyler West of Bermudian Springs, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Makenna Mummert of Delone Catholic blocks a lay-up attempt by Skyler West of Bermudian Springs, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Maggie Hughes of Delone Catholic and Keri Speelman of Bermudian Springs battle for a loose ball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Maggie Hughes of Delone Catholic and Keri Speelman of Bermudian Springs battle for a loose ball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Makenna Mummert of Delone Catholic shoots over Emily Shearer of Bermudian Springs, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Makenna Mummert of Delone Catholic shoots over Emily Shearer of Bermudian Springs, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs girls' basketball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo
    Following is the York-Adams League high school sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Littlestown 45, Hanover 22, H1

    Eastern York 38, Columbia 28, H

    Camp Hill at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

    Greencastle-Antrim at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

    Red Land at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

    Fairfield at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

    York Country Day at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Littlestown 48, Columbia 38, F

    Christian School of York 40, York Country Day 35, F

    Delone Catholic at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

    Spring Grove at Red Land, 7:30 p.m.

    York Suburban at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

    York High at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    District 3 Team Tournament

    Class 2-A First Round

    Newport 49, Biglerville 30, F

    Other Match

    Eastern York at Hanover, 7 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

    Keystone Kraken 4, Susquehannock 2, F

    Twin Valley at Central York (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

    Dallastown at Elizabethtown (Klick Lewis Arena), 8:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

    Gettysburg at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

    Gettysburg at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

