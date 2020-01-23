Story Highlights York Suburban and Dover battled to an 88-88 tie in boys' swimming on Thursday.

It's the second straight year that the two rivals battled to a deadlock.

The York Suburban girls rolled to a 110-70 triumph over York Suburban.

DOVER — In a perfect world for the Dover swimming teams, they would end the era at their current pool with resounding victories.

Thanks to the visitors from York Suburban, however, those dreams were dashed Thursday evening.

After 40-plus years of existence, the pool that has been the home for the school’s swim programs saw its final dual meet against arguably Dover’s biggest rival over that period.

Heading into the final event of the evening — the 400 freestyle relay — the Dover boys held a six-point advantage. But a first and third finish by Suburban helped forge an 88-88 deadlock, putting a slight damper on the festivities.

The Suburban girls dominated en route to a convincing 110-70 triumph in a battle of York-Adams Division II unbeatens. The Suburban girls moved to 4-0 in D-II and have clinched at least a tie for the division crown.

The Dover boys are now 3-0-1 in D-II, while Suburban is 2-1-1. Susquehannock leads the D-II boys' race at 4-0-0. Susquehannock is scheduled to play host to Dover next Thursday afternoon, with the winner claiming the division crown. The Warriors knocked off Suburban, 89-81, earlier this week.

Lasting memories: While Dover coach Ross Spangler and his crew didn’t get the fairy-tale ending they were hoping for, the memories will never be forgotten.

“It’s bittersweet,” Spangler said. “It’s kind of hard to wrap your mind around it all. Most of these kids have swam in this pool for years and years and years, and we know that we’ll have this great brand-new facility coming next year, but at the same time we’ll all miss this.”

So, too, will longtime Suburban coach Dick Guyer. A veteran of nearly 50 years at the helm with Suburban, Guyer has coached many meets in Dover’s pool.

“Every corner, every crevice and every crack in the mortar has some kind of memory here,” Guyer said. “I’ve been a part of a lot of big meets between us and Dover over the years. It’s been such a great rivalry.”

Exciting finish: The noise and excitement heading into the 400 boys' free relay was certainly noticeable. Needing either a first place, or a second and a third, to clinch the victory, the Dover swimmers and the packed house loudly cheered on the Dover boys throughout the final event.

The Dover quartet of Silas Barnes, Austin Smith, Jaxson Burrage and Tanner Glatfelter nearly overcame an early advantage that the Trojans built up. Glatfelter, who swam the anchor leg against Suburban standout Matt Peters, did make up more than a second during his leg, but he was nevertheless edged out by less than a second by Peters.

Another tie: When the final score was announced that it was a tie, a bit of a groan was heard from both teams. That’s because last year’s meet at Suburban finished in a deadlock as well.

“Yeah, it is kind of disappointing because we really wanted to win this one this time, especially with it being our last meet in this pool,” Dover senior Jud Peqignot said. “But it isn’t a loss, so we’re still undefeated.”

Diving back: Pequignot certainly proved his might on Senior Night. A District 3 Class 2-A qualifying diver his previous three years, Pequignot moved to a full-time swimmer this season. But without normal diver Jensen Glatfelter Thursday, Pequignot stepped up to dive one last time in the pool.

Already the school’s record holder in diving with a 253.50 mark last season, Pequignot earned the senior record with a 223.50 score.

“I knew a little bit ahead of time that I might be needed,” Pequignot said. “So I started practicing last Friday, but it was just three days of practice.”

Pequignot anchored Dover’s first-place relay teams in the 200 medley and 200 free. He also finished second behind Peters in the 100 breaststroke.

Notes: Peters won the 200 individual medley, the 100 breast and was part of the Suburban 400 free relay team to pace the Trojans.

Both Cajsa Fryar and Sophia Guyer were parts of four victories on the girls’ side. Fryar won the 50 free and 100 free, while also leading the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams to first-place finishes. Guyer was on the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams while winning the 100 backstroke and 200 IM.

Emma Pequignot won the 100 breast and 500 free events for Dover.

OTHER BOYS'

SWIMMING.

Susquehannock 95, Gettysburg 75: At Shrewsbury YMCA, the York County Warriors moved to 4-0 in Y-A D-II action. Susquehannock was led individually by Rohit Kandala with wins in the 200 free and 100 free, while teammate Logan McFadden won the 200 IM and 500 free. Gettysburg finished 1-4 in the division.

Central York 112, South Western 68: At Central, the Panthers captured first in 11 of the 12 events to grab the Y-A D-I victory. Individually for the Panthers, Cameron Speed won the 200 free and 100 free, Ben Hagan won the 50 free and 100 back and Lucas Tate won the 200 IM and 100 breast. Central is now 3-1 in D-I. South Western is 2-2.

Northeastern 94, Spring Grove 88: At Manchester, the Bobcats clinched the Y-A D-I meet in the final event (the 400 free relay) by finishing first and third. Individually for the Bobcats, Levi Morgan won the 200 free and 100 fly. For the Rockets, Daniel Gordon won the 200 IM and 100 free, Northeastern is 2-2 in the division. Spring Grove fell to 1-3.

Dallastown 103.5, Red Lion 65.5: At Red Lion, the Wildcats were led individually by Quinn Granholm, who won the 100 fly and 100 back. The Wildcats captured first in two of the three relay events. Dallastown improved to 4-0 in Y-A D-I and clinched a tie for the division title. Red Lion fell to 0-4.

OTHER GIRLS'

SWIMMING

Gettysburg 115, Susquehannock 54: At Shrewsbury YMCA, the Adams County Warriors captured first in 10 of the 11 events to secure the Y-A D-II victory. Individually for Gettysburg, Hannah Brainard won the 200 free and 100 free, Malina Reber won the 200 IM and 100 fly and Morgan Newell won the 50 free and 500 free. Gettysburg finished 3-2 in the division. Susquehannock is 2-2.

Central York 120, South Western 63: At Central York, Panthers captured first in 10 of the 12 events to move to 4-0 in Y-A D-I. The win clinched at least a tie for the division title. The Panthers used a team effort. No individual won more than one event. South Western fell to 0-4.

Spring Grove 113, Northeastern 72: At Manchester, the Rockets captured the Y-A D-I meet behind Megan Heist, who won the 200 IM and 100 fly. Spring Grove is 3-1 in D-I. Northeastern is 0-4.

Dallastown 97, Red Lion 73: At Red Lion, the Wildcats were led individually by Samantha Trumble capturing the 50 free and 100 free. The Wildcats captured two of the three relays. For the Lions, Arabella Butera won the 200 IM and 100 fly. Dallastown is now 3-1 in Y-A D-I. Red Lion is 2-2.

WRESTLING

York Suburban 53, Kennard-Dale 30: At Suburban, the Trojans clinched the Y-A D-II title, getting pins from Zachary Emory (120), Christopher Beaudoin (126), Dylan Leik (138), Noah Rice (145) and Mike Jury (195). Suburban improved to 15-5 and finished 6-0 in the division. It's the first-ever outright division title for Suburban. For the Rams, Gavin Moxley (113), Nicholas Bradley (152), Darius Bailey (170) and Bronson Rineholt (220) each picked up pins. K-D fell to 2-15 and 0-6.

Dallastown 66, Red Lion 3: At Dallastown, the Wildcats received pins from Blake Feeney (195), Caden Dobbins (113), Ashton Deller (126), Brooks Gable (152), Michael Klinger (160) and Hunter Sweitzer (170) to help capture the Y-A D-I match. Dallastown moved to 12-2 overall finished second in D-I at 5-1. Red Lion fell to 3-6 and 0-6.

York Tech 37, Biglerville 36: At Spry, Ethan Markel's 4-3 decision in the final bout of the night at 182 gave Tech the dramatic one-point win. Tech got pins from Ricardo Medina (170), James Wilmot (195), Jacob Sharp (220) and Evyn McCleary (285) in a dominating performance from the Spartans' upper weights. Biglerville got pins from Levi Haines (126), Ethan Slaybaugh (132), Blake Showers (138) and Gage Bishop (145). Tech improved to 8-8 overall and 4-1 in Y-A D-III. Biglerville is 9-9 and 4-2.

Spring Grove 43, New Oxford 27: At Spring Grove, the Rockets received pins from Camden Rice (182), Caleb Bowlin (138), Brady Pitzer (145), Kahle Zumbrum (152) and Thomas Dressler (170) to secure the Y-A D-I victory. For the Colonials, Dylan Forbes (195), Andrew Christie (120) and Timothy Uhler (132) each picked up pins. Spring Grove is now 11-4 overall and finished 4-2 in D-I. New Oxford is 10-7 and 2-4.

South Western 42, Central York 22: At Hanover, the Mustangs got pins from Robert Utz (195), Wyatt Hale (113), Caleb Martz (120) and Ethan Baney (152). Central's pins came from Seth Griffiths (182) and Mason Myers (132). South Western is 10-6 and finished 3-3 in Y-A D-I. Central is 5-11 and 1-5.

Dover 39, Eastern York 29: At Dover, the Eagles won behind pins from Mason Leiphart (120), Dakota Grim (132), Mason Lewis (138), Jonathon Firestone (160) and Anthony Barrett (195). Eastern's pins came from Eugene Courtright (126) and Austin Baker (220). Dover improved to 10-7 overall finished 3-3 in Y-A D-II. Eastern is 7-9 and 2-4.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Christian School of York 38, Veritas Academy 20: At Leola, CSY improved to 13-2 overall, while the home team dropped to 7-7. CSY is No. 2 in the latest District 3 Class 1-A power ratings. Emma Bell had 22 points to lead CSY.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.