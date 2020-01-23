New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch
Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, Jan. 23. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Biglerville at York Tech, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Dover, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Hanover, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at West York, 7 p.m.
Central York at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING
Susquehannock 95, Gettysburg 75, F
York Suburban 88, Dover 88, F
South Western at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
New Oxford at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Gettysburg 115, Susquehannock 54, F
York Suburban 110, Dover 70, F
South Western at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
New Oxford at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Christian School of York at Veritas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Lebanon Catholic at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Christian School of York 38, Veritas Academy 20, F
Bermudian Springs at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
