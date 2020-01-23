CLOSE New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, Jan. 23. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Biglerville at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Dover, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Hanover, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at West York, 7 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Susquehannock 95, Gettysburg 75, F

York Suburban 88, Dover 88, F

South Western at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

New Oxford at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Gettysburg 115, Susquehannock 54, F

York Suburban 110, Dover 70, F

South Western at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

New Oxford at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Christian School of York at Veritas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon Catholic at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Christian School of York 38, Veritas Academy 20, F

Bermudian Springs at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.