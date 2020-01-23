CLOSE

New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: New Oxford at Dover swimming
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Dover swimming alumni pose with the current team at the diving board of the 45 year old natatorium, Thursday, January 16, 2020. Dover will have a new natatorium in the new high school next season. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dover swimming alumni pose with the current team at the diving board of the 45 year old natatorium, Thursday, January 16, 2020. Dover will have a new natatorium in the new high school next season. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dover's Silas Barnes swims the 200 yard freestyle event against New Oxford, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dover's Silas Barnes swims the 200 yard freestyle event against New Oxford, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dover's Meagan Tuohy completes a one and one half backwards summersault with a half twist in the free position during the Eagles swim meet against New Oxford, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dover's Meagan Tuohy completes a one and one half backwards summersault with a half twist in the free position during the Eagles swim meet against New Oxford, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Emma Pequignot of Dover grabs a breath as she nears the 75 yard mark of the 100 butterfly event against New Oxford, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Emma Pequignot of Dover grabs a breath as she nears the 75 yard mark of the 100 butterfly event against New Oxford, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Former Dover aquatics director and head coach George Zimmerman watches the Eagles host New Oxford in the second to last meet in the 45 year old natatorium, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Former Dover aquatics director and head coach George Zimmerman watches the Eagles host New Oxford in the second to last meet in the 45 year old natatorium, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
New Oxford at Dover swimming, Thursday, January 16, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, Jan. 23. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

    Biglerville at York Tech, 7 p.m.

    Red Lion at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

    Eastern York at Dover, 7 p.m.

    Fairfield at Hanover, 7 p.m.

    York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

    New Oxford at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

    Susquehannock at West York, 7 p.m.

    Central York at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

    Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

    Susquehannock 95, Gettysburg 75, F

    York Suburban 88, Dover 88, F

    South Western at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

    Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

    Spring Grove at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

    New Oxford at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

    Gettysburg 115, Susquehannock 54, F

    York Suburban 110, Dover 70, F

    South Western at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

    Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

    Spring Grove at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

    New Oxford at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Christian School of York at Veritas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

    Lebanon Catholic at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

    Susquehannock at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Christian School of York 38, Veritas Academy 20, F

    Bermudian Springs at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE