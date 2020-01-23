Story Highlights Susquehannock's Chris Moss is the QB Club of York scholarship winner.

OSS is entering a partnership agreement with District 3.

District 3 is looking for a new executive director.

The District 3 Wrestling Team Championships start on Monday.

Susquehannock High School senior Chris Moss is the 2020 recipient of the Quarterback Club of York Scholarship.

Moss will receive a $2,000 award, which goes to a player who made contributions on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

The 5-foot, 7-inch, 160-pound Moss was a second-team York-Adams League Division II all-star as a defensive back in 2019.

According to the Susquehannock MaxPreps.com page, he had three interceptions this season, returning them for a total of 49 yards, averaging 16.3 yards per return. He also had 32 total tackles, including 23 solo stops, while defending 10 passes, recovering one fumble and forcing one fumble.

Offensively, he had 30 carries for 184 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He scored two touchdowns. He added five catches for 58 yards, averaging 11.6 yards per catch.

He also returned kickoffs, averaging 17.4 yards on 18 returns.

Moss also competes in track and field.

He will receive his award at the QB Club of York banquet on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Viking Athletic Association in West York. The activities begin at 5:30 p.m.

Also at that banquet, the club will honor the York-Adams offensive and defensive players of the year from each division, as selected by the league’s coaches.

They are New Oxford’s Brayden Long (offense) and Red Lion’s Kurt Keough (defense) in D-I, York Suburban’s Savion Harrison (offense) and Gettysburg’s Austin Heiser (defense) in D-II and Delone Catholic’s Joe Hernandez (offense) and Tate Neiderer (defense) in D-III.

Additionally, the QB Club will announce its own player of the year and its own coach of the year for the entire league.

OTHER PREP NOTES

OSS Health, District 3 to form partnership: An orthopedic care facility with an office in York will formally announce a partnership agreement with PIAA District 3 during a news conference on Friday, Jan. 31.

The announcement of the news conference, which will start at 11:30 a.m., was made recently on the District 3 website.

The partnership between OSS Health and District 3 will be for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years. The exact details of the partnership have not yet been released, but OSS is expected to be a major District 3 sponsor, although M&T Bank will remain the title sponsor of the District 3 Championships, according to Rod Frisco, the director of corporate sponsorships and communications for District 3.

Other major District 3 sponsors, according to Frisco, are The Peyton Walker Foundation and River Rock Academy. OSS will be branded at all District 3 title events.

The news conference is set for the OSS facility at 1855 Powder Mill Road, York.

Representatives of OSS and District 3 will provide statements regarding the partnership during the news conference.

OSS also has facilities in Adams, Cumberland and Lancaster counties.

Frisco said M&T Bank will remain the primary sponsor of the District 3 Championships for the 2019-2020 school year at a cost of $28,000. The 2020-2021 school year is the final option year of the current agreement between M&T and District 3. Either side can opt out in writing by Dec. 31 of 2020, although Frisco is hopeful that the agreement will be extended.

District 3 looking for new leader: Also on its website, District 3 has posted a job opening for a new executive director.

The 12-month position will have a salary of $26,500. Benefits will be established by the District 3 Committee.

Completed applicant information must be electronically delivered to District 3 no later than noon, Monday, Feb. 13, at d3piaa@piaa.org.

C. Wendell Hower was the previous executive director. He retired this past October. Hower was executive secretary of District 3 from 1973 through 1996. He was executive director from 1998 until October.

The interim executive director is Donegal athletic director and former District 3 chairman Ron Kennedy.

Kennedy will retire as Donegal AD at the end of this school year. He is currently the part-time executive director of the Lancaster-Lebanon League and will become full-time executive director of the L-L League at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

District 3 team wrestling event looms: The 31st District 3 Team Wrestling Championships will start Monday, Jan. 27, and run through Saturday, Feb. 1.

The power ranking deadline to determine qualifiers and seedings is Saturday, Jan. 25. Matches wrestled that day against PIAA opponents will be included toward the final power ranking number. Official brackets will be released Sunday, Jan. 26.

Sixteen teams will make the 3-A field, while 12 make the 2-A bracket, with the top four seeds in 2-A receiving first-round byes into the quarterfinal round.

As of noon Thursday, four York-Adams teams were in the top 16 in the 3-A power ratings, while two were in the top 12 in the 2-A power ratings.

Y-A Division I champion Gettysburg has finished its dual-meet season at 17-0 and looks locked into the No. 1 seed in 3-A.

Also in 3-A, Dallastown (11-2) is No. 3 in the power ratings, Spring Grove (9-4) is No. 12 and York Suburban (14-5) is No. 16. New Oxford (10-6) is currently on the outside looking in at No. 17.

Northern York (9-2), which competes in the Mid-Penn Conference, is No. 5.

In 2-A, Bermudian Springs (16-1) is No. 2 and looks in good shape to get a first-round bye. Biglerville (9-8) is holding onto the final berth at No. 12. Littlestown (5-3) is No. 15.

The No. 1 team in 2-A is Hamburg (12-0).

