PHOTOS: New Oxford comes from behind for win over Central
Central York's Taylor Wright-Rawls, top, and New Oxford's Abdul Janneh pursue a loose ball during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Janneh was fouled on the play. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Evan Eisenhart , left, and New Oxford's Connor Jenkins vie for a loose ball during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Eisenhart ended up with the possession. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Gabe Guidinger and New Oxford's Connor Jenkins, left, vie for a rebound during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Kairyn Brown is pressured by New Oxford's Abdul Janneh, left, and Tayshawn Golden during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Connor Jenkins takes a shoulder from Central York's Gabe Guidinger who drives the lane during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Kairyn Brown's drive is stopped by New Oxford's Abdul Janneh, left, during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Tayshawn Golden knocks the ball away from a driving Taylor Wright-Rawls of Central York during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Brayden Long snatches a rebound from Central York's Evan Eisenhart during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Evan Eisenhart drives against New Oxford's Brayden Long, left, during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Nolan Hubbs is pressured by New Oxford's Connor Jenkins during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Noah Strausbaugh pressures Central York's Trey Sweigart during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Beau Pribula works the ball against New Oxford during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
    Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Wednesday, Jan. 22. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Fairfield at York Country Day, 5 p.m.

    Biglerville at Susquenita, 7:30 p.m.

    Dover at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

    Hanover at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

    West York at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

    Spring Grove at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

    South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m.

    Manheim Township at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Fairfield at York Country Day, 6:30 p.m.

    Dover at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

    Antietam at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

    Littlestown at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

    New Oxford at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

    Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    York Tech at Conrad Weiser, 5:30 p.m.

    Delone Catholic at Dover, 6 p.m.

    Gettysburg at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

    Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

    South Western at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

