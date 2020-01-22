CLOSE

Buy Photo Central York's Evan Eisenhart drives against New Oxford's Brayden Long, left, during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Wednesday, Jan. 22. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Fairfield at York Country Day, 5 p.m.

Biglerville at Susquenita, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

West York at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Fairfield at York Country Day, 6:30 p.m.

Dover at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Antietam at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

York Tech at Conrad Weiser, 5:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Dover, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

South Western at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.