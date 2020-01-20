CLOSE

Buy Photo Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer, seen here in a file photo, led the Squirettes against Bermudian Springs on Monday night. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for events of Monday, Jan. 20. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Dallastown at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Northern York, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

James Buchanan at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Donegal at West York, 7:30 p.m.

Milton Hershey at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Delone, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Boiling Springs at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Elizabethtown at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

York Suburban at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.