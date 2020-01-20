CLOSE
PHOTOS: Northeastern at Central York boys' basketball
Central York celebrates a 69-67 win over Northeastern during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York's Judah Tomb takes the ball to the basket during boys' basketball action against Northeastern at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern's Andrew Brodbeck, right, takes the ball to the basket while Central York's Evan Eisenhart defends during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern's Quay Mulbah, right, works to get the ball past Central York's Kai'ryn Brown during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York celebrates as they tie up the score at the end of the fourth quarter during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York's Kai’ryn Brown, center, is surrounded by his teammates after he hit a couple of huge shots in overtime to help the Panthers to a 69-67 win over Northeastern during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Central York student section erupts after Central York ties up the score and taking the game into overtime during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Northeastern student section during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern's Andrew Brodbeck, right, takes the ball to the basket while Central York's Trey Sweigart defends during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York boys' basketball head coach Kevin Schieler watches Taylor Wright Rawls dribble down the court in a file photo. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York celebrates a 69-67 win over Northeastern during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Following is the York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for events of Monday, Jan. 20. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Dallastown at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

    Biglerville at Northern York, 7:30 p.m.

    Waynesboro at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

    Ephrata at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

    Northeastern at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

    Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    James Buchanan at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

    Donegal at West York, 7:30 p.m.

    Milton Hershey at York High, 7:30 p.m.

    Bermudian Springs at Delone, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    Boiling Springs at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

    Elizabethtown at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

    York Suburban at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

