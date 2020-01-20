Posted!
Following is the York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for events of Monday, Jan. 20. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Dallastown at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Northern York, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Ephrata at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
James Buchanan at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
Donegal at West York, 7:30 p.m.
Milton Hershey at York High, 7:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Delone, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Boiling Springs at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Elizabethtown at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
York Suburban at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
