Story Highlights Delone Catholic earned a 56-45 girls' basketball win vs. Bermudian Springs.

Both teams entered the game at 7-0 in York-Adams Division III action.

Delone improved to 16-0 overall, while Bermudian fell to 13-2.

Delone came into the game ranked No. 1 in the state in 3-A.

Buy Photo Makenna Mummert of Delone Catholic blocks a lay-up attempt by Skyler West of Bermudian Springs, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

YORK SPRINGS – The times, they are a changin’ at Bermudian Springs High School.

The packed parking lot outside the school and the standing-room-only crowd inside the gymnasium was a testament to that fact.

For a wrestling match, such an environment has been commonplace for many, many years. But for a girls’ basketball game?

Not so much.

“I asked the girls before they were lining up to call out names when the last time they saw Bermudian Springs High School filled like this for a regular-season game?” Bermudian coach Todd Askins said.

The atmosphere couldn’t have been any better for the upstart Eagles when they squared off against rival Delone Catholic Monday evening.

The final outcome, though, was not what the Eagles were hoping for. The home team turned over the ball 29 times.

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Buy Photo Maggie Hughes of Delone Catholic and Keri Speelman of Bermudian Springs battle for a loose ball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

That’s hardly a prescription to win any game, let alone a game against the No. 1 ranked Class 3-A team in the state. Sure enough, those miscues proved decisive, helping the Squirettes claimed a 56-45 triumph.

“Our girls are already winners,” said Askins, whose team entered the week ranked No. 4 in the state in 4-A. “They’ve won over our community, our youth program and our middle school program. They’re already building the program for the future.”

It was only a year ago when a handful of mostly freshmen and juniors helped lead the Eagles into the PIAA Class 4-A draw for the first time in a nearly two decades. Entering Monday night with an impressive 13-1 overall mark and a 7-0 slate in York-Adams Division III, the Bermudian girls have a bright future ahead of them indeed.

Showing resiliency: On the holiday to honor Martin Luther King Jr., however, the Eagles also saw that they are far from a finished product. The defending 3-A state champion Squirettes led the entire way, building up a quick 8-1 advantage moments into action.

Despite having to continually claw back from a big deficit, the home team displayed a sense of resiliency that isn’t often seen from a squad that has four sophomore starters. It certainly impressed Squirette coach Gerry Eckenrode.

“To their credit, I thought they played pretty well,” Eckenrode said. “We did get some turnovers, but they did some really nice things.”

Whenever it seemed like the unbeaten Squirettes (16-0, 8-0), who have rarely been tested this season, were about to pull away, the Eagles rallied back. Trailing by as many as 15 points in the second half, the hosts clawed to within eight points with more than four minutes left in the contest.

Getting close is one thing. Getting over the hump against Eckenrode’s squad – which also features four sophomore starters – is something else.

“We had too much ball-handling at times,” Askins said. “And when they are triple-teaming you, you have to get rid of the basketball. We have to find open people and then we have to knock down open shots. We missed eight layups and that’s 16 points right there. If we do that, we win the game.”

Buy Photo Bailey Oehmig of Bermudian Springs passes the ball while covered by Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer,Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

While the news for the Bermudian girls was not pleasant Monday, the beauty of divisional basketball in the Y-A is that a rematch often looms down the road. Since Monday’s contest was originally slated for earlier in the month, but postponed because of inclement weather, the rematch is only just more than a week away, when the Squirettes will host the Eagles next Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Notes: Giana Hoddinott, who played a big role in Delone’s run to the state title a season ago as a freshman, led the Squirettes with 15 points. Brooke Lawyer, the team’s only senior starter, finished with 12, while Abby Jacoby, another sophomore, finished with 11.

Bailey Oehmig led all scorers with a game-high 20 points. Hannah Chenault finished with 13 while Skyler West, who is Berm’s only senior starter, was held to just five points.

West, who is a standout field hockey player, entered needing 22 points to break the 1,000-point mark for her career. She’ll have a chance to hit that mark Tuesday evening against Littlestown.

OTHER GIRLS'

BASKETBALL

Dallastown 48, Cedar Crest 37: At Cedar Crest, the game was tied 28-28 entering the final quarter, when the Wildcats outscored the home team 20-9 to capture the nonleague road victory. Dallastown trailed 17-6 after one quarter before taking control. D'Shantae Edwards led the Wildcats with 15 points. Teammate Claire Teyral scored 10 points. Dallastown improved to 11-4 overall. Cedar Crest fell to 10-7.

Spring Grove 68, Ephrata 51: At Spring Grove, the Rockets led 48-27 at halftime and went on to capture the nonleague victory. Ella Kale led the Rockets with 18 points, including three from behind the arc. Also for SG, Haley Wagman scored 14 points, including four from behind the arc, while Lexi Hoffman knocked in 13 points. Spring Grove is now 10-4 overall. Ephrata fell to 12-5.

Red Lion 52, Daniel Boone 7: Red Lion dominated the nonleague contest to improve to 14-2 overall. Daniel Boone dropped to 3-11. Makiah Shaw led Red Lion with 18 points. The Lions shut out Daniel Boone in the second and fourth quarters.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

West York 73, Donegal 34: At West York, the Bulldogs took the nonleague affair to improve to 8-8 overall. Jared Shearer (15), Ty Nalls (13) and Anthony Williams (13) combined for 41 West York points. Donegal fell to 2-15.

Delone Catholic 54, Bermudian Springs 45: At McSherrystown, Delone (6-10 overall) moved to 6-4 in Y-A D-III action. Bermudian fell to 4-12 and 3-7. Corbyn Keller had 16 points for Delone, while Coltyn Keller added 11. Connor Shaw led all scorers with 20 points for Bermudian.

Milton Hershey 69, York High 67: At York, the Bearcats got outscored 23-14 in the fourth quarter in a meeting of top District 3 Class 5-A programs. York, which is No. 8 in the latest District 3 5-A power ratings, fell to 10-5 overall. Milton Hershey, which is No. 2 in the District 3 5-A ratings, improved to 10-1. Antoine Beard (24 points) and Isiah Carroll (12 points) paced the York High attack.

BOYS' SWIMMING

Susquehannock 89, York Suburban 81: At the Shrewsbury YMCA, the Warriors captured first in nine of the 11 events to improve to 3-0 in Y-A D-II action. Individually for the Warriors, Jacob Wade won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Logan McFadden won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke and teammate Rohit Kandala won the 100 backstroke and 100 free. Suburban fell to 2-1 in the division.

GIRLS' SWIMMING

York Suburban 119, Susquehannock 51: At the Shrewsbury YMCA, the Trojans captured first in 10 of the 11 events to move to 3-0 in Y-A D-II competition. Individually for the Trojans, Megan Lonergan won the 200 free and 500 free, Cajsa Fryar won the 50 free and 100 free and Sophia Guyer won the 200 IM and 100 back. Susquehannock fell to 2-1 in the division.

WRESTLING

South Western 63, Elizabethtown 18: At Hanover, the Mustangs improved to 8-6 overall with the nonleague win vs. Elizabethtown (5-11). South Western got pins from Ethan Baney (152), Nathan Hawkins (195), Robert Utz (220), Tommy Morris (285), Wyatt Hale (113), Logan Wolfe (126), Luke Dewees (132) and John Sipling (138).

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.