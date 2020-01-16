CLOSE

In a showdown of traditional York County wrestling powers, Dallastown won the final two bouts of the night to rally for a 40-33 triumph at Spring Grove.

The Wildcats were trailing 33-31 entering the 195-pound class, but got a first-period pin from Blake Feeney to take a 37-33 lead. Dallastown then clinched the victory at 220 when Andrew Smith squeezed out a 1-0 victory.

Dallastown improved to 11-2 overall and 4-1 in York-Adams Division I. Spring Grove fell to 10-4 and 3-2.

The Wildcats entered the meet at No. 3 in the latest District 3 Class 3-A power ratings, while Spring Grove was No. 9. Division I leader Gettysburg was No. 1 in those ratings and already owns D-I wins over both Dallastown and Spring Grove.

Gettysburg rolled to 59-14 triumph over New Oxford on Thursday to improve to 16-0 overall and 6-0 in D-I. That win clinched the outright D-I title for the Warriors.

Dallastown, meanwhile, also got pins from Hunter Bisking (285), Caden Dobbins (106) and Adam Karlie (120). Those victories helped the Wildcats build a 22-6 lead before Spring Grove rallied to take a 31-24 edge at one point in the back-and-forth contest.

Spring Grove got pins from Levi Snyder (113), William Smyser (132), Brady Pitzer (145) and Kahle Zumbrum (152).

OTHER WRESTLING

Northeastern 40, Kennard-Dale 36: At Fawn Grove, the Bobcats received pins from Tyler Schmerge (182), Constantino Kocoronis (113), Cole Wilson (126) and Ryan Hussey (138) to capture the Y-A D-II victory. For the Rams, Avery Cummings (160), Darius Bailey (170), Bronson Rineholt (220) and Aiden Stewart (132) each picked up pins.

Susquehannock 48, Eastern York 21: At Glen Rock, the Warriors improved to 8-6 overall and 3-1 in York-Adams Division II. Eastern is 7-8 and 2-3. Jack Bender (182), Garrett Bortner (126), Eric Saenz (132) and Colby Romjue (160) had Susquehannock pins. Austin Baker (285) and Kaleb Crean (152) had Eastern pins.

Dover 65, West York 18: At Dover, the Eagles cruised past West York to move to 8-7 overall and 2-3 in Y-A D-II. West York is 5-9 and 2-3.

BOYS' SWIMMING

Central York 90, Northeastern 83: At Manchester, Cameron Speed led the Panthers individually by taking first in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. The Panthers captured first in two of the three relays. For the Bobcats, Hunter Bachman won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Central York improve to 2-1 in Y-A D-I. Northeastern fell to 1-2.

Dallastown 119, South Western 57: At Hanover, the Wildcats captured first in 10 of the 12 events to secure the Y-A D-I victory. Individually for the Wildcats, Joel Dunnigan won the 50 free and 100 fly, Justin Smick won the 200 IM and 100 breast and Quinn Granholm won the 200 free and 100 back. Dallastown improved to 3-0 in the division, while South Western fell to 2-1.

York Suburban 54, Gettysburg 40: At Suburban, Matt Peters led the Trojans to the Y-A D-II victory by taking first in the 200 IM and 100 breast. The Trojans captured first in two of the three relays. For the Warriors, Kassidy Oussoren won the 50 free and 100 free. Suburban improved to 2-0 in the division. Gettysburg fell to 1-3 in the division.

Spring Grove 95, Red Lion 86: At Spring Grove, the Rockets earned a narrow boys' win to improve to 1-2 in Y-A D-I action.

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Central York 113, Northeastern 65: At Manchester, the Panthers captured first in all three relays to secure the Y-A D-I victory. Central improved to 3-0 in the division, while Northeastern fell to 0-3.

Dallastown 120, South Western 60: At Hanover, the Wildcats captured first in 11 of the 12 events to grab the Y-A D-I victory. Individually for the Wildcats, Zoe Schneider won the 100 free and 50 free, while Katherine O'Rourke won the 200 IM and 100 back. Dallastown improved to 2-1 in the division, while South Western fell to 0-3.

York Suburban 59, Gettysburg 35: At Suburban, Sophia Guyer led the Trojans to the Y-A D-II victory by taking first in the 200 IM and 100 breast. The Trojans captured first in two of the three relays. For the Warriors, Hannah Brainard won the 200 free and 500 free, while Morgan Newell won the 50 free and 100 fly. Suburban improved to 2-0 in the division, while Gettysburg fell to 2-2.

Spring Grove 90, Red Lion 86: At Spring Grove, the Rockets improved to 2-1 in Y-A D-I action, helped by Megan Heist, who broke the pool record again this week in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 6.69 seconds.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David Van'Olinda contributed to this report.