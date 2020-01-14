Story Highlights The York Suburban wrestling team earned a 62-13 win vs. Eastern York on Tuesday.

The resurgent York Suburban wrestling program made a little history on Tuesday night.

The youthful Trojans rolled to a 62-13 triumph over visiting Eastern York to clinch at least a share of the York-Adams Division II title at 5-0. The Trojans improved to 14-5 overall.

Suburban can clinch the outright crown with a victory at Kennard-Dale on Thursday, Jan. 23. The Rams are currently 2-13 overall.

The Trojans have never won an outright division championship.

The only time Suburban earned a piece of a division wrestling title came back in 2000, when the Trojans were part of a five-way tie for the D-II crown.

Suburban is coming off a 15-9 overall mark in 2018-2019, which ended a skid of five straight losing seasons.

In Tuesday's win, Suburban got pins from Mike Jury (195), Dequese Dillon (113), Bryson Neidigh (126), Chris Beaudoin (132), Kenny Johnson (160) and Moustafa Elhasany (182). Dylan Leik (138) and Noah Rice (145) picked up major decisions, while Hayden Thoman (285), Brayden Gentzyel (106) and Zach Emory (120) got forfeit wins.

Rice and Emory are both now 20-1 on the season, while Leik is 18-3. Gentzyel (16-5), Johnson (15-6), Dillon (12-3), Beaudoin (10-3), Neidigh (9-3) and Jury (12-8) are also enjoying strong seasons. Leik is the only senior in that group, while Jury is the only junior. The rest are sophomores or freshmen.

For Eastern (7-7, 2-2) on Tuesday, Austin Baker had a pin, Kaleb Crean had a major decision and Neijon Gonzalez had a decision.

OTHER WRESTLING

New Oxford 37, Central York 36: At Central, the Colonials captured the Y-A D-I victory on criteria D (most six-point wins). The Colonials received pins from Andrew Christie (120), Lance Beckner (126), Jacob Pope (132) and Dylan Forbes (182). For the Panthers, Joseph Musti (145), Macon Myers (160), Ethan Miller (195) and Lucas Reed (285) picked up pin wins. The Colonials also picked up a forfeit victory for six points. New Oxford improved to 10-5 overall and 2-2 in the division. Central fell to 4-10 and 0-4.

Spring Grove 35, South Western 32: At Hanover, Heath Smyser (106) pinned Robbie Sterner in 35 seconds in the final bout of the evening to clinch the Y-A D-I victory for the Rockets. The Rockets trailed 32-29 going into the final bout. Also for Spring Grove, Levi Snyder (113) and Brady Pitzer (145) each picked up pins. For the Mustangs, Ethan Baney (152), Robert Utz (195) and Tommy Morris (285) picked up pins. With the win, Spring Grove improved to 10-3 overall and 3-1 in the division. South Western is 7-6 and 2-3.

Bermudian Springs 69, York Tech 12: At York Springs, the Eagles received pins from Savauri Shelton (285), Brennan Schisler (126), Caleb Mantz (132), Chase Boyer (138), Trenton Harder (152), Jonah Martin (160), Hogan Swenski (182) and Joshua Keller (195). Bermudian improved to 3-0 in Y-A D-III and 14-1 overall. Tech fell to 4-7 and 2-2.

Northeastern 38, West York 33: At Manchester, the Bobcats received pins from Tom Gradwell, Jacob Kensinger and Adam Stockbower to secure the Y-A D-II victory. Gradwell's pin in the final bout of the night proved to be the difference. For the Bulldogs, Evan Jones, Peter Perez and Ivan Vega each picked up pins. Northeastern is now 3-10 overall and 2-2 in the division. West York is 4-7 and 2-2.

Susquehannock 37, Dover 32: At Glen Rock, the Warriors won behind pins from Garrett Bortner (126), Andrew Baibos (138), Blake Romjue (152), Luke Ohmann (195) and Brock Hofler (220). Dover's lone pin came from Bradyn Yerges (160). Mason Lewis had a technical fall at 145.

BOYS' SWIMMING

Dallastown 106, Northeastern 64: At Dallastown, Joel Dunnigan led the Wildcats to the home victory by capturing first in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Dallastown captured first in nine of the 11 events. For the Bobcats, Hunter Bachman captured first in the 50 freestyle and 100 free. Dallastown is now 2-0 in York-Adams Division I.

South Western 93, Red Lion 77: At Red Lion, Mike Shoul led the Mustangs to the Y-A D-I victory by taking first in the 50 free and 100 breast. Individually for the Lions, Andrew Rexroth won the 200 free and 100 fly, while Shane McDanel won the 200 IM and 100 free.

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Dallastown 117, Northeastern 50: At Dallastown, the Wildcats captured first in nine of the 11 events to secure the Y-A D-I victory. For the Bobcats, Madison Taylor captured first in the 200 IM and 100 free.

Red Lion 94, South Western 76: At Red Lion, Arabella Butera led the Lions to the Y-A D-I victory by capturing first in both the 200 free and 100 fly. As a team, the Lions captured two of the three relays. For the Mustangs, Leah Leonard won the 50 free and 100 back.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale 56, Pequea Valley 47: At Fawn Grove, the Rams continued to dominate nonleague foes, improving to 10-5 overall, including a 7-0 mark vs. out-of-league competition. Lexie Kopko (17 points), Chloe Thoericht (13) and Jaedyn McKeon (11) each scored in double digits for K-D. Pequea Valley fell to 10-4.

Christian School of York 54, West Shore Christian Academy 27: At West Shore, CSY improved to 10-2 with the win. The Defenders were led by Linda Brown's 20 points and Emma Bell's 11 points.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale 52, Pequea Valley 43: At Pequea Valley, Carter Day and Pierce Ragland each had 13 points for K-D, while Drew Drew Dressel added 12. The Rams improved to 6-8. PV fell to 6-9.