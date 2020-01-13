CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: Dallastown at Red Lion girls' basketball
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Dallastown's Bria Beverly, right, aims for the hoop while Red Lion's Makiah Shaw defends during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Bria Beverly, right, aims for the hoop while Red Lion's Makiah Shaw defends during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Aniya Matthews, left, sets her sites on the hoop while Red Lion's Makiah Shaw defends during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Aniya Matthews, left, sets her sites on the hoop while Red Lion's Makiah Shaw defends during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Red Lion's Asia Eames, front, takes the ball to the hoop while Dallastown's Olivia Stein defends during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Red Lion's Asia Eames, front, takes the ball to the hoop while Dallastown's Olivia Stein defends during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's D'Shantae Edwards, center, aims for the hoop while Red Lion's Asia Eames, left, and Riley Good defend during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's D'Shantae Edwards, center, aims for the hoop while Red Lion's Asia Eames, left, and Riley Good defend during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Red Lion's Asia Eames, left, moves the ball down the court while Dallastown's D'Shantae Edwards defends during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Red Lion's Asia Eames, left, moves the ball down the court while Dallastown's D'Shantae Edwards defends during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 13. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

    Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

    Central York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

    Dallastown at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

    Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

    Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

    Gettysburg at West York, 7:30 p.m.

    Littlestown at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

    New Oxford at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

    York Catholic at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

    York High at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

    York Country Day at Lebanon Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

    LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Bermudian Springs at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

    Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

    Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

    Northeastern at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

    Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

    West York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

    Hanover at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

    South Western at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

    Fairfield at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

    Spring Grove at York High, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

    Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

    Central York at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

    Hempfield at Susquehannock (York City Ice Arena), 6:15 p.m.

    Central York at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE