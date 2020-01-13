CLOSE

Buy Photo Eastern York's Trevor Seitz cuts between Spring Grove defenders Taeshaun Dixon, left, and Josh Blymier to score, Monday, December 30, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 13. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

York Country Day at Lebanon Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Bermudian Springs at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Hempfield at Susquehannock (York City Ice Arena), 6:15 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.