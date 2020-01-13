Buy Photo Central York's Cameron Speed, back, and Spring Grove's Daniel Gordon are seen here competing in a file photo. Both swimmers had strong performances on Monday. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Central York swimming teams swept to a pair of York-Adams Division I wins at Spring Grove on Monday, but a pair of Rocket swimmers set records.

Central won the boys' meet, 111-73, and the girls' meet, 106-77.

In the boys' meet, the Panthers captured first in 10 of the 12 events. Individually for the Panthers, Clayton Brosend captured the 200 freestyle and 100 free, while teammate Cameron Speed captured the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. For the Rockets, Daniel Gordon broke a pool record and a team record in the 50 free with a time of 21.31 seconds. Gordon also captured first place in the 100 butterfly.

In the girls' meet, the Panthers were led individually by Sydney Ulmer capturing the 200 IM and 100 fly, while teammate Camryn Leydig won the 100 back and 100 free. For the Rockets, Megan Heist broke a pool record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:06.88. Heist also captured first in the 200 free.

ICE HOCKEY

Central York 2, Dallastown 1: At York City Ice Arena, Mason Steward's second-period goal off an assist by Matthew Guiddy broke a 1-1 tie. Benjamin Kasper also scored for Central, off assists from Steward and Logan Myers. Brock Stitley scored for Dallastown off assists from Trae Schanberger and Gavin Wells. Central's Conner McCaffrey had 30 saves to get the win in goal. Alexander Sears had 20 saves for Dallastown. Central is now 7-7-0 in Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division action. Dallastown fell to 7-8-1.

Hempfield 6, Susquehannock 3: At York City Ice Arena, Andrew Baibos and Cody Rodgers each had a goal and an assist for Susquehannock in a CPIHL Viola Division loss. Nicholas Voorstad also scored for the York County team, while Bennett Maronic and Austin York added assists. Brady Frey made 48 saves in a losing cause. Susquehannock fell to 3-9-1. Hempfield is 9-5-0.