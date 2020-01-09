CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: Dallastown at Red Lion boys' basketball
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Red Lion's Mike Drew, left, advances the ball while Dallastown's Kane Powers defends during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Red Lion's Mike Drew, left, advances the ball while Dallastown's Kane Powers defends during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Leke Ogunnupe, left, defends as Red Lion's Evan Watt takes the ball to the hoop during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Leke Ogunnupe, left, defends as Red Lion's Evan Watt takes the ball to the hoop during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Red Lion's Devante Dennis, back, takes the ball to the hoop while Dallastown's Roman Owens defends during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Red Lion's Devante Dennis, back, takes the ball to the hoop while Dallastown's Roman Owens defends during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Red Lion's Devante Dennis, right, looks to get the ball past Dallastown's Kobe Green during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Red Lion's Devante Dennis, right, looks to get the ball past Dallastown's Kobe Green during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Red Lion's Devante Dennis, right, hits the ball from the air after Dallastown's Kane Bowers aims for the hoop during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dallastown would win the game 45-40. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Red Lion's Devante Dennis, right, hits the ball from the air after Dallastown's Kane Bowers aims for the hoop during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dallastown would win the game 45-40. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Michael Dickson take the ball to the hoop during basketball action against Red Lion at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dallastown would win the game 45-40. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Michael Dickson take the ball to the hoop during basketball action against Red Lion at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dallastown would win the game 45-40. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Red Lion's Mitchell Burchett, left, takes the ball to the hoop while Dallastown's Ryan Snyder defends during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Red Lion's Mitchell Burchett, left, takes the ball to the hoop while Dallastown's Ryan Snyder defends during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dallastown would win the game 45-40. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dallastown would win the game 45-40. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dallastown would win the game 45-40. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dallastown would win the game 45-40. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dallastown would win the game 45-40. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dallastown would win the game 45-40. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dallastown would win the game 45-40. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dallastown would win the game 45-40. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dallastown would win the game 45-40. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dallastown would win the game 45-40. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dallastown would win the game 45-40. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Red Lion during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Dallastown would win the game 45-40. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Thursday, Jan. 9. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    South Western at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

    York Tech at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

    Littlestown at Hanover, 7 p.m.

    Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

    New Oxford at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

    York Suburban at West York, 7 p.m.

    Central York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

    Eastern York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

    Dallastown at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

    Northeastern at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

    New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

    Gettysburg at Dover, 5 p.m.

    Spring Grove at South Western, 6 p.m.

    West York at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

    Dallastown at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

    Northeastern at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

    New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

    Gettysburg at Dover, 5 p.m.

    Spring Grove at South Western, 6 p.m.

    West York at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Bermudian Springs at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

    Lampeter-Strasburg at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

    Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

    Hanover at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Dover at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

    Linden Hall at York Country Day, 6:30 p.m.

    Littlestown at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

    Eastern York at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

    Kennard-Dale at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE