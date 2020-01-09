CLOSE

Buy Photo Red Lion's Asia Eames, left, moves the ball down the court while Dallastown's D'Shantae Edwards defends during basketball action at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Red Lion would win the game 46-32. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Thursday, Jan. 9. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

South Western at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at West York, 7 p.m.

Central York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Dallastown at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Dover, 5 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 6 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Dallastown at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Dover, 5 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 6 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Bermudian Springs at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Dover at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Linden Hall at York Country Day, 6:30 p.m.

Littlestown at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.