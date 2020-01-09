Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Thursday, Jan. 9. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
South Western at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Hanover, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at West York, 7 p.m.
Central York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING
Dallastown at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Dover, 5 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 6 p.m.
West York at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Dallastown at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Dover, 5 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 6 p.m.
West York at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Hanover at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Dover at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Linden Hall at York Country Day, 6:30 p.m.
Littlestown at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
