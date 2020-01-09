Story Highlights Central York and Dallastown met in a swimming showdown on Thursday.

Buy Photo Gabby Miller of Central York and Langley Brockway of Dallastown come off the wall at the start of the girl's 200 yard medley relay, Thursday, January 9, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

EMIGSVILLE – Thursday’s meet between York-Adams Division I swim rivals Dallastown and Central York was one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the season.

It didn’t disappoint.

That didn’t mean, however, that nerves were calm, especially given that the girls’ meet was neck-and-neck as things came down to the wire.

Sophomore Camryn Leydig, who already was part of three winning events, knew that the fate of the meet could very well come down to her. Swimming the anchor leg of the 400 freestyle relay, Leydig’s final kick propelled the Panthers to a three-second win in the final event of the meet while also clinching an 89-87 triumph.

The Wildcats, however, were able to earn a split, with big nights from Joel Dunnigan and Thomas Smolinski helping the Dallastown boys win, 93-82.

It was the D-I opener for both teams, who entered the season as the division favorites.

“I just knew that I would have to push myself harder,” Leydig said. “And it was good (that Dallastown had the lead) because if I have someone that I’m trying to pass I usually do pretty good at it.”

Buy Photo Ava Gemma of Central York, left, catches Zoe Schneider of Dallastown in the backstroke leg of the 200 yard individual medley, Thursday, January 9, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Leydig had to calm herself down while waiting nearly three minutes before she hit the water. Watching her teammates battle with the top Dallastown line that featured Langley Brockway, Taylar Myers, Kathryn Deitch and Zoe Schneider was certainly nerve-racking.

“I’m watching and they have the lead and I knew it was going to be close,” Leydig said. “And they had a lead so I knew I needed to just reach down a little bit farther.”

Leydig, who won the 100 free in addition to helping the 200 medley and free relay teams to first-place finishes, was just one of a handful of standouts for the Panthers Thursday. Gabby Miller (200 medley relay, 100 backstroke, 400 free relay), Micah Sopko (200 free, 200 and 400 free relays), Ava Gemma (200 individual medley, 200 medley and 400 free relays) and Molly Klindinst (200 medley and free relays) all were part of multiple victories.

“A lot of us were really motivated,” Leydig said. “So some of us weren’t in our best events, but we all wanted to be county champs again.”

With the victory, the CY girls took a big step toward capturing a third D-I title in a row.

While the Wildcats were hoping to claim a sweep, a split and a close finish wasn’t the worst outcome.

“Both the girls and the boys tonight swam outstanding,” Dallastown coach Gina McHenry said. “We had so many season-best times tonight that it’s kind of ridiculous.”

Buy Photo Dallastown's Justin Smick blazes ahead of Central's Clayton Bosend, not shown, during the butterfly stage of the boy's 200 individual medley, Thursday, January 9, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Boys' meet: McHenry, whose boys came in behind the Panthers a season ago in the standings, knows that her boys now appear to be in line to hang another banner after a one-year hiatus. The Wildcat coach, however, isn’t counting on a crown quite yet.

“We have to wait for that,” she said. “Tonight we just got one step closer.”

Dunnigan played a big part in his team’s triumph. The senior was the only four-event winner for Dallastown, taking the 50 free and 100 butterfly and leading the 200 medley and free relay teams to first-place finishes.

“We knew that this was the big one,” Dunnigan said. “Last year was a big loss for us and we all knew that it was going to take the entire team to win. It’s not always about first-place finishes and everybody really chipped in tonight.”

Smolinski was part of both the 200 medley and free relay teams with Dunnigan. The sophomore standout also won the 100 free.

“We’ve trained hard,” McHenry said. “It’s been almost three weeks since we last had a race.”

Both teams were scheduled to swim Tuesday, but those meets were postponed because of the snow.

OTHER BOYS'

SWIMMING

Susquehannock 120, New Oxford 46: At the Shrewsbury YMCA, the Warriors captured first in 10 of 11 events to secure the Y-A D-II win. Individually for the Warriors, Rohit Kandala won the 200 IM and 100 free, Jacob Wade won the 50 free and 100 fly and Logan McFadden won the 200 free and 100 back.

York Suburban 50, West York 44: At Suburban, the Trojans captured first in two of the three relays, including the final event (400 free), to earn the Y-A D-II win. Individually for the Bulldogs, Jackson Miller won the 200 IM and 100 free.

Northeastern 91, Red Lion 79: At Red Lion, the Bobcats were led individually by Levi Morgan capturing the 100 free and 50 free, while teammate Hunter Bachman won the 100 fly and 200 IM.

South Western 93, Spring Grove 92: At Hanover, individually for the Rockets, Daniel Gordon won the 200 free and 100 breast.

Dover 100, Gettysburg 70: At Dover, the Eagles earned the win in the Y-A D-II opener for both teams.

OTHER GIRLS'

SWIMMING

Susquehannock 99, New Oxford 70: At the Shrewsbury YMCA, the Warriors' depth paved the way to the Y-A D-II win. For the Colonials, Lauren Richter won the 100 breast and 100 fly.

York Suburban 70, West York 24: At Suburban, Sophia Guyer won the 200 IM and 100 back, while Megan Lonergan won the 200 free and 500 free for Suburban. For the Bulldogs, Tesia Thomas won the 50 free and 100 breast.

Red Lion 116, Northeastern 54: At Red Lion, the Lions were lead individually by Arabella Butera capturing the 200 IM and 500 free, while teammate Sam Schwinger won the 100 fly and 200 free.

Spring Grove 106, South Western 80: At Hanover, the Rockets captured all three relay events to secure the Y-A D-I victory. Individually for the Mustangs, Leah Leonard won the 50 free and 100 back.

Dover 91, Gettysburg 89: At Dover, the Eagles finished first and third in the final event of the meet, the 400 free relay, to grab the tight win in the Y-A D-II opener for both teams.

WRESTLING

Dallastown 50, South Western 21: At Dallastown, the Wildcats won behind pins from Sam Druck (145), Blake Feeney (182), Michael Pierce (220), Adam Karlie (120), Ashton Deller (126), Clay Strausbaugh (132) and Blake Keim (138). Robert Utz had a pin for South Western at 195. In the feature bout of the night at 152, Dallastown's Brooks Gable blanked Ethan Baney, 6-0, to improve to 20-3 on the season. Baney fell to 15-3. Dallastown improved to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in Y-A D-I. South Western fell to 6-3 and 2-2.

Susquehannock 45, Kennard-Dale 33: At Fawn Grove, the Warriors received pins from Jack Bender (182), Garrian Phanhthy (285), Trent Lewis (120), Garrett Bortner (126) and Blake Romjue (145) to capture Y-A D-II win. For the Rams, Nicholas Bradley (152) picked up a pin.

Eastern York 39, Northeastern 32: At Manchester, the Golden Knights received pins from Kaleb Crean (160), Isaac Buser (182) and Adam Dandridge (285) to secure the Y-A D-II victory. For the Bobcats, Tom Gaadwell (120) and Cole Wilson (126) each captured pins. Eastern improved 2-1 in the division and 7-6 overall, while Northeastern fell to 1-2 in the division and 2-7 overall.

New Oxford 47, Red Lion 27: At Red Lion, the Colonials received pins from Jacob Pope (126), Lance Beckner (132) and Hunter Shaffer (160) to earn the Y-A D-I victory. For the Lions, Cayden Wratchford (106), Dalton Boyer (113), Brock Holloway (152) and Cole Joines (195) each picked up pins. New Oxford improved to 1-2 in the division and 7-4 overall. Red Lion fell to 0-3 in the division and 3-3 overall.

Spring Grove 41, Manheim Central 18: At Manheim Central, the Rockets received pins from Thomas Dressler (170) and Samuel Parr (182) to grab the nonleague victory. Teammate Brady Pitzer (152) also captured a technical fall victory. Spring Grove improved to 9-2. Manheim Central fell to 4-1.

York Tech 34, Delone Catholic 32: At McSherrystown, York Tech got a pin from Brayden Whitacre at 152. Delone got pins from Artem Reichart (145), Harrison Smith (160) and Ryderlee Reichart (113). Tech was helped by four forfeit wins.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Eastern York 57, Bermudian Springs 41: At York Springs, the Golden Knights handed Bermudian its first loss of the season in a nonleague affair. Eastern improved to 10-3. Bermudian fell to 9-1. Breana Grim (22) and Addison Malone (19) combined for 41 of Eastern's points. Bermudian led 15-11 after one quarter, but Eastern dominated after that. Bermudian was led by Bailey Oehmig (16 points) and Skyler West (13 points).

Kennard-Dale 45, Lampeter-Strasburg 34: At Lampeter, Lexie Kopko (18 points) and Jaedyn McKeon (13 points) paced K-D to the nonleague win. The game was tied 21-21 at halftime before the Rams took control in the second second half. K-D improved to 9-4 overall, including 7-0 in nonleague games. L-S fell to 4-7.

York Catholic 51, Littlestown 29: At York Catholic, the Irish improved to 6-7 overall and 4-2 in Y-A D-III. Littlestown fell to 5-5 and 2-3. Gabby Coley had 17 points to lead York Catholic.

New Oxford 54, Dover 17: At New Oxford, Morgan Adams (13 points) and Maci Stambaugh (11 points) hit double digits for the Colonials.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Lampeter-Strasburg 74, Eastern York 63: At Wrightsville, Eastern York's Trevor Seitz scored a game-high 27 points in a losing cause, including seven from behind the arc. Teammate Tristan Sawmiller scored 25 points, again including seven from behind the arc. Eastern fell to 6-6. L-S improved to 7-4.

Littlestown

