PHOTOS: South Western at York Suburban boys' basketball
Posted!

South Western at York Suburban boys' basketball, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
South Western at York Suburban boys' basketball, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
South Western at York Suburban boys' basketball, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
South Western at York Suburban boys' basketball, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
South Western at York Suburban boys' basketball, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
South Western's Jonah Friel, left, and York Suburban's Anthony Brown battle for a rebound, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
South Western's Jonah Friel, left, and York Suburban's Anthony Brown battle for a rebound, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
South Western at York Suburban boys' basketball, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
South Western at York Suburban boys' basketball, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Aidan Hughley of York Suburban cuts under the basket for a lay-up attempt against South Western, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Aidan Hughley of York Suburban cuts under the basket for a lay-up attempt against South Western, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
South Western at York Suburban boys' basketball, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Aidan Hughley of York Suburban pops out for a basket while covered by South Western's John Fenwick, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Aidan Hughley of York Suburban pops out for a basket while covered by South Western's John Fenwick, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban's Alon Gorham cuts through a host of South Western defenders for a basket and drawing a Mustangs' foul, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban's Alon Gorham cuts through a host of South Western defenders for a basket and drawing a Mustangs' foul, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule of events for Tuesday, Jan. 7. Scores will be posted as they become available. Some events have been postponed..

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Fairfield at York Tech, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8.

    Hanover at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. TUESDAY, FEB. 4. 

    Dallastown at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

    Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

    More: York County under winter weather advisory. See how much is on the way

    Central York at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

    Eastern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

    New Oxford at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

    Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

    Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m.

    Littlestown at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

    York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Biglerville at Hanover, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. TUESDAY, FEB. 4.

    Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

    Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

    Dallastown at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

    Dover at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

    Northeastern at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

    York Suburban at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

    West York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

    York Catholic at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

    South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

    Central York at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

    Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

    South Western at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

    York Suburban at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

    Dover at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

    Central York at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

    Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

    South Western at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

    York Suburban at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

    Dover at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

