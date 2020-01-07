CLOSE

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule of events for Tuesday, Jan. 7. Scores will be posted as they become available. Some events have been postponed..

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Fairfield at York Tech, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8.

Hanover at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. TUESDAY, FEB. 4.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Biglerville at Hanover, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. TUESDAY, FEB. 4.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Central York at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Dover at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Central York at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Dover at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.