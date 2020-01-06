CLOSE

Buy Photo Aidan Hughley of York Suburban pops out for a basket while covered by South Western's John Fenwick, Monday, January 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

It was a good night for York Suburban basketball on Monday.

Both the boys' and girls' teams earned crossover victories vs. York-Adams League opponents.

The Suburban boys downed visiting South Western, 72-57, while the Suburban girls dominated at Fairfield, 61-11.

The Suburban boys improved to 8-3 behind 27 points from Aidan Hughley, 18 from Cameron Brewer and 14 from Savon Sutton. Those three players combined for 59 of Suburban's 72 points. John Fenwick had 19 points for South Western, while Seth Sager and Tyler Cook added 11 each.

The Suburban girls' are 7-3 after dominating Fairfield. Alyssa Dougherty (13), Lulu Mooney (12) and Maddison Perring (12) combined for 37 points for the Trojans.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Eastern York 63, South Western 23: At Hanover, Victoria Zerbe led the Golden Knights to the nonleague win by scoring 13 points. Addison Malone scored 12 points for the winners, while Lilyana Campbell added 11 points. Eastern improved to 9-3.

WRESTLING

Eastern York 72, Columbia 3: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights received pins from Nate Dandridge (285), Eugene Courtright (132), Kaleb Crean (152), Allen Miller (160), Issac Buser (195) and Austin Baker (220). The Golden Knights also picked up six forfeit victories. Eastern improved to 6-6 overall.

ICE HOCKEY

Susquehannock 5, Manheim Central 4 (OT): At York City Ice Arena, Susquehannock triumphed on Nicholas Voorstad's overtime goal, off an assist from Gage Weaver, in a Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division contest. That finished a hat trick for Voorstad. Bam Smith added a goal and an assist for the winners, while Austin York had Susquehannock's other goal. Bennett Maronic added a Susquehannock assist. Susquehannock improved to 3-8-1. Manheim Central fell to 0-13-0.

Cedar Crest 7, Dallastown 2: At Klick Lewis Arena in Annville, the Wildcats dropped the CPIHL Viola Division contest. Trae Schanberger had a goal and an assist for Dallastown, while Brock Stitley had two assists. Joshua Reid had Dallastown's other score, while Alexander Sears made 19 saves in goal. Dallastown led 2-1 in the first period, but Cedar Crest scored the game's final six goals. Dallastown fell to 6-7-1. Cedar Crest improved to 11-3-0.

CPIHL all-stars selected: Central York, Dallastown and Susquehannock will each have two players in the CPIHL All-Star Game, set for 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Twin Ponds in Harrisburg.

Playing for the National Team will be Central's Sean Barba, Dallastown's Brock Stitley and Susquehannock's Juliana Baibos. Playing for the American Team will be Central's Joe Raineri, Susquehannock's Bennett Maronic and Dallastown's Katelyn Reid.

Barba has 12 goals and seven assists, while Raineri has two goals and five assists for Central (5-7-0). For Susquehannock, Baibos has three goals and seven assists, while Maronic has a goal and four assists. For Dallastown, Stitley has 11 goals and seven assists and Reid has an assist.

