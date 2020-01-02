Posted!
Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, Jan. 2. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Carlisle at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Biglerville at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Central York, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at West York, 7 p.m.
Hanover at York Tech, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Upper Dauphin at Biglerville, 6:30 p.m.
Red Lion at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Dover at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.
