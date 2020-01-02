CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: Dallastown at Gettysburg wrestling
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Dallastown's Hunter Bisking, front, and Gettysburg's Trevor Gallagher wrestle in the 285 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Hunter Bisking, front, and Gettysburg's Trevor Gallagher wrestle in the 285 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Blake Feeney, top, and Gettysburg's Max Gourley wrestle in the 182 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Blake Feeney, top, and Gettysburg's Max Gourley wrestle in the 182 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Blake Feeney, left, and Gettysburg's Max Gourley wrestle in the 182 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Blake Feeney, left, and Gettysburg's Max Gourley wrestle in the 182 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Andrew Smith, back, and Gettysburg's Sam Rodriguez wrestle in the 195 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Andrew Smith, back, and Gettysburg's Sam Rodriguez wrestle in the 195 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Mike Pierce, front, and Gettysburg's Christian Conner wrestle in the 220 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Mike Pierce, front, and Gettysburg's Christian Conner wrestle in the 220 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Hayden Keim, left, and Gettysburg's Reed Miller wrestle in the 106 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Hayden Keim, left, and Gettysburg's Reed Miller wrestle in the 106 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Caden Dobbins, left, and Gettysburg's Jacob Fetrow wrestle in the 113 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Caden Dobbins, left, and Gettysburg's Jacob Fetrow wrestle in the 113 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Caden Dobbins, front, and Gettysburg's Jacob Fetrow wrestle in the 113 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Caden Dobbins, front, and Gettysburg's Jacob Fetrow wrestle in the 113 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Zach Luckenbaugh, top, and Gettysburg's Montana Delawder wrestle in the 120 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Zach Luckenbaugh, top, and Gettysburg's Montana Delawder wrestle in the 120 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Adam Karlie, right, and Gettysburg's Dalton Redden wrestle in the 126 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Adam Karlie, right, and Gettysburg's Dalton Redden wrestle in the 126 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Ashton Deller, right, and Gettysburg's Ethan Dalton wrestle in the 132 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Ashton Deller, right, and Gettysburg's Ethan Dalton wrestle in the 132 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Ryan Rosay, left, and Gettysburg's Jacob Cherry wrestle in the 138 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Ryan Rosay, left, and Gettysburg's Jacob Cherry wrestle in the 138 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Ryan Rosay, front, and Gettysburg's Jacob Cherry wrestle in the 138 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Ryan Rosay, front, and Gettysburg's Jacob Cherry wrestle in the 138 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Sam Druck, top, and Gettysburg's Jarod Townsend wrestle in the 145 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Sam Druck, top, and Gettysburg's Jarod Townsend wrestle in the 145 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Brooks Gable, top, and Gettysburg's Luke Sainato wrestle in the 152 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Brooks Gable, top, and Gettysburg's Luke Sainato wrestle in the 152 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Carson Hedghn, and Gettysburg's Nathan Ridgley wrestle in the 160 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Carson Hedghn, and Gettysburg's Nathan Ridgley wrestle in the 160 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Hunter Sweitzer, front, and Gettysburg's Dylan Reinert wrestle in the 170 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Hunter Sweitzer, front, and Gettysburg's Dylan Reinert wrestle in the 170 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Hunter Sweitzer, bottom, and Gettysburg's Dylan Reinert wrestle in the 170 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Hunter Sweitzer, bottom, and Gettysburg's Dylan Reinert wrestle in the 170 pound weight class during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during wrestling action at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, Jan. 2. Scores will be posted as they become available. 

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    Carlisle at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

    Biglerville at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

    Dallastown at Central York, 7 p.m.

    Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

    Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7 p.m.

    Northeastern at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

    Eastern York at West York, 7 p.m.

    Hanover at York Tech, 7 p.m.

    Hershey at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

    Spring Grove at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

    Red Lion at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Upper Dauphin at Biglerville, 6:30 p.m.

    Red Lion at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

    South Western at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Dover at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE