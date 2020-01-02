CLOSE

Buy Photo Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, Jan. 2. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Carlisle at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Biglerville at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Central York, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at West York, 7 p.m.

Hanover at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Upper Dauphin at Biglerville, 6:30 p.m.

Red Lion at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Dover at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.