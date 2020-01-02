Story Highlights The Gettysburg wrestling team routed Spring Grove on Thursday, 55-9.

Like a lot of high school wrestling teams at this time of year, Spring Grove coach Tyke Conover is dealing with injuries up and down his lineup.

While those injuries were certainly not the primary reason his Rockets fell to host Gettysburg 55-9 on Thursday, they definitely didn’t help the Spring Grove cause.

Both teams entered the match at 2-0 in York-Adams Division I. Gettysburg is now alone in first in the division and would appear to have a clear path to the D-I title, having already easily defeated two major contenders in Spring Grove (now 6-1 overall) and Dallastown.

Still, Conover was not overly disappointed, all things considered.

“I thought that we competed well tonight,” Conover said. “Our kids have nothing to hang their heads about. At the end of it all, we’re trying to win a state title, so tonight is just training. We just have to keep trying to progress and trying to get better and hopefully we’ll get another shot at them.”

A couple of injuries and illnesses forced some lineup changes for both sides Thursday. The most notable one was actually Gettysburg’s Montana DeLawder, the team’s normal starter at 120 pounds who sat out because of illness.

“Injuries are huge,” Conover said. “Skin infections, illnesses and even grades. I have a couple of guys that are banged up a bit and that’s not to be unexpected at this time of year. We just have to nurture them and get them back to full strength.”

Bonus points help Gettysburg: The Warriors made good use of bonus points throughout the night en route to winning 11 of the 14 bouts. Gettysburg secured six matches by pin, one by technical fall and two others by major decision.

“I didn’t really see a lot from them that I didn’t think that we would already see,” Conover said. “We saw them last weekend at Chambersburg. (Gettysburg head coach) Chris (Haines) runs a good program and his kids are always ready, so nothing surprised me from what I got out of him tonight.”

Tyler Withers filled in for DeLawder at 120 for the Warriors. His performance – a third-period fall – was quite satisfying for Haines to see

“Tyler is an emotionally-based wrestler,” Haines said. “So I’m just a voice to keep him headed in the right direction. He can pick my voice out and it’s a good relationship that we have and he follows instructions for the most part.”

Reinert-Dressler rematch: The contest kicked off with a rematch of a clash that happened just last weekend at the Chambersburg Trojan Wars, when Gettysburg’s Dylan Reinert faced Spring Grove’s Thomas Dressler at 170.

Reinert, who scored an 8-3 triumph in last weekend’s championship showdown, was able to fend off Dressler throughout the bout. A third-period takedown was the difference this time, with Reinert earning a 6-4 decision.

“I think both were a little more cautious this time,” Haines said. “And that’s a little bit unfortunate because I think that both can put a lot of points up on the board and I would have liked to see both open up more in the future.”

The Rockets earned victories by decision from Heath Smyers (106), Levi Snyder (113) and Jared Baker (126).

OTHER WRESTLING

Dallastown 54, Central York 23: At Central, the visitors rolled to the York-Adams Division I win, but the Panthers' Mason Myers picked up his 100th career victory. Myers earned a 16-1 technical fall at 132 for his milestone triumph. He is 100-31 for his career. Dallastown improved to both 2-1 overall and in the division. Central fell to 0-2 and 0-2. The Wildcats got pins from Caden Dobbins (106), Zach Luckenbaugh (113), Adam Karlie (120), Ashton Deller (126), Carson Hedglin (152), Brooks Gable (160), Michael Klinger (170) and Blake Feeney (195). Central got a pin from Lucas Reed at 285.

York Suburban 50, Northeastern 24: At Suburban, the home team improved to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in York-Adams Division II. The Trojans are alone in first place. Suburban got pins from Dequese Dillon (113), Chris Beaudoin (126), Collin Boldt (182) and Hayden Thomas (285). Northeastern's pins came from Cole Wilson (132), Ryan Maley (152), Ethan Small (160) and Robert Maldanado (220).

York Tech 48, Hanover 30: At Spry, the Spartans led 30-24 after nine bouts, but captured pins in the next three bouts to clinch the win. The Spartans received pins from Cayden Williamson (120), Tyler Martin (126), Mason Rinehart (138), Ethan Markel (195), Jacob Sharp (220) and Evyn McCleary (285). For the Nighthawks, Michael Corbin (113), Roger Romany (145), Malcolm Gerlach (152), Amir Benson (160) and Kehgan Wolf (182) each picked up pins.

South Western 51, Red Lion 27: At Hanover, the Mustangs rolled behind pins from Ethan Baney (152), Brock Hollway (160), Robert Utz (195) and Charles Gaither (220). Red Lions got pins from Tyler Bootier (120), Kyle Daugherty (138) and Tristen Brenneman (145).

Dover 56, Kennard-Dale 18: At Dover, the home team cruised behind pins from Mason Leiphart (120), Dakota Grim (132), Mason Lewis (138), Brady Cook (145), Bradyn Yerges (152) and Connor Richcreek (182). K-D got pins from Raymond Simpson (126), Darius Bailey (170) and Bronson Rineholt (220),

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Red Lion 48, New Oxford 41: At New Oxford, the Lady Lions (9-1 overall) remained perfect in York-Adams Division I action at 5-0. Makiah Shaw led Red Lion with 20 points, while Chloe Tollinger added 18, accounting for all but 10 of the Lions' points. Morgan Adams had 18 points for New Oxford, while Ella Billman added 10.

