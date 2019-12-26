CLOSE

Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019.

Following is the York-Adams high school basketball schedule for events of Thursday, Dec. 26. Scores will be updated as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Gettysburg Tournament Semifinals

Chambersburg 74, South Western 41, F

Gettysburg vs. Red Land, 8 p.m.

Christian School of York Tournament Semifinals

Fairfield 63, Kutztown 48, F

Dayspring Christian vs. Christian School of York, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York Tournament Semifinals

Spring Grove 66, Garden Spot 33, F

Eastern York vs. Conrad Weiser, 7:30 p.m.

Big Spring Tournament Semifinals

Kennard-Dale vs. Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Big Spring vs. Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.

Christian School of York Tournament Semifinals

Newport vs. Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Dayspring Christian vs. Christian School of York, 6 p.m.