Following is the York-Adams high school basketball schedule for events of Thursday, Dec. 26. Scores will be updated as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg Tournament Semifinals
Chambersburg 74, South Western 41, F
Gettysburg vs. Red Land, 8 p.m.
Christian School of York Tournament Semifinals
Fairfield 63, Kutztown 48, F
Dayspring Christian vs. Christian School of York, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Eastern York Tournament Semifinals
Spring Grove 66, Garden Spot 33, F
Eastern York vs. Conrad Weiser, 7:30 p.m.
Big Spring Tournament Semifinals
Kennard-Dale vs. Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Big Spring vs. Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Christian School of York Tournament Semifinals
Newport vs. Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Dayspring Christian vs. Christian School of York, 6 p.m.
