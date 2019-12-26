CLOSE
PHOTOS: Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Kaden Hamilton of Northeastern goes up past Gettysburg defender Mike Hankey for the Bobcats first basket of the game, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Northeastern's Karron Mallory shoots over Gettysburg defender Griffin Kibler, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Maurice Capo of Northeastern tries to drive through Gettysburg defender Zach Ketterman, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Quay Mulbah hangs on the rim after slamming a dunk home for the Bobcats, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Following is the York-Adams high school basketball schedule for events of Thursday, Dec. 26. Scores will be updated as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Gettysburg Tournament Semifinals

    Chambersburg 74, South Western 41, F

    Gettysburg vs. Red Land, 8 p.m.

    Christian School of York Tournament Semifinals

    Fairfield 63, Kutztown 48, F

    Dayspring Christian vs. Christian School of York, 8 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Eastern York Tournament Semifinals

    Spring Grove 66, Garden Spot 33, F

    Eastern York vs. Conrad Weiser, 7:30 p.m.

    Big Spring Tournament Semifinals

    Kennard-Dale vs. Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.

    Big Spring vs. Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.

    Christian School of York Tournament Semifinals

    Newport vs. Fairfield, 2 p.m.

    Dayspring Christian vs. Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

