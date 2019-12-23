Buy Photo York High's Cameron Gallon, seen here in a file photo, had 17 points on Monday afternoon in a win over Frankford. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York High boys' basketball team traveled to Philadelphia on Monday afternoon and returned home with a 56-43 triumph over Frankford.

The Bearcats improved to 5-2 with the nonconference victory.

York trailed 16-11 after the first quarter, but used a 13-7 second-quarter edge to take a 24-23 halftime lead. The Bearcats then took complete control with a 24-0 third-quarter explosion to take a 46-23 lead. York then held off a 20-10 Frankford run in the final period to capture the victory.

Cameron Gallon pumped in 17 points for the winners, including a pair of 3-pointers. Branden Mutunga added 11 points for York High.

The Bearcats won despite shooting just 12 for 31 from the foul line.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Bethlehem Freedom 48, Red Lion 26: At Red Lion, the Lions suffered their first loss of the season in a nonconference setback.

The Lions dropped to 6-1. Freedom is 5-1.

Red Lion led 9-7 after one quarter, but Freedom took a 25-18 halftime lead with an 18-9 second-quarter surge. Freedom increased that edge to 35-26 entering the final period, when Freedom removed all doubt about the outcome with a 13-0 closing run.

Makiah Shaw and Julia Beiler each had nine points for the Lions.

ELCO 53, York Catholic 36: At ELCO, the Lady Irish dropped the nonconference contest to fall to 2-5 overall.

ELCO improved to 5-3.

Keely Brennan had 10 points to lead York Catholic.

WRESTLING:

Gettysburg's Reinert takes bronze at Beast of the East event: Gettysburg High School wrestling standout Dylan Reinert earned a bronze medal at the prestigious Beast of the East Tournament over the weekend in Delaware.

It was the second straight year that Reinert finished third in the event.

The Warriors' 170-pounder won his first four matches to move in the semifinals. That run included two pins and a major decision. In the quarterfinals, Reinert defeated Virginia's Jaden Bullock, who is ranked No. 15 nationally by Intermat.

Reinert, who is committed to wrestle for North Carolina State, then fell to to New Jersey's Connor O'Neill, 3-0, in the semifinals. O'Neill is rated No. 9 nationally is committed to wrestle for Rutgers.

That pushed Reinert into the consolation bracket, where he earned two decisions to claim bronze.

As a team, Gettysburg placed 33rd out of 128 schools.

TRACK AND FIELD

York County athletes shine at Dickinson event: A number of York-Adams League athletes earned top-three finishes at the Dickinson College Holiday Invitational indoor event over the weekend in Carlisle.

Red Lion senior Gwendolyn Lloyd and Bermudian Springs senior Kolt Byers earned first-place finishes.

Lloyd won the 800-meter girls' run in 2 minutes, 29.98 seconds, while Byers captured the boys' pole vault at 14 feet.

Capturing second-place finishes were Red Lion sophomore Kylyn McIntire (girls' shot put, 33-11.2), Red Lion junior Randy Fizer (boys' 55 hurdles, 6.43 seconds) and Central York sophomore Katie Thorne (girls' pole vault, 11-0).

Taking third-place finishes were Red Lion senior Kiersten Lloyd (girls' 800 run, 2:31.28), Spring Grove senior Colson Martin (boys' long jump, 20-7.75) and Dallastown senior Shelice Stewart (girls' long jump, 15-7.5).

In addition, Northeastern sophomore Cole Perry broke school records in the boys' 800 run (seventh in 2:14.28) and boys' 1,600 run (fifth in 4:50.06).