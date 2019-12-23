Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for events of Monday, Dec. 23
STAFF REPORT
Published 1:35 p.m. ET Dec. 23, 2019 | Updated 6:47 p.m. ET Dec. 23, 2019
Linden Hall's Naomi Brabham, left, stays on York Catholic's Samantha Bulik as she drives the ball down the court during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Catholic's Drew Kile, right, aims the ball while Linden Hall's Luna Kirby defends during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Linden Hall's Jenadia Jordan, center, is boxed in by York Catholic's Gabbie Tully, left, and Drew Kile during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Catholic's Samantha Bulik, front, takes the ball to the hoop while Linden Hall's Favour Mbeledeogu defends during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Catholic's Samantha Bulik, front, takes the ball to the hoop while Linden Hall's Favour Mbeledeogu defends during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Catholic's Bernie Schintz, left, works to get the ball around Linden Halls' Alexis Buie during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments