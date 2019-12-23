CLOSE
PHOTOS: Linden Hall at York Catholic in girls' basketball
Linden Hall's Naomi Brabham, left, stays on York Catholic's Samantha Bulik as she drives the ball down the court during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Catholic's Drew Kile, right, aims the ball while Linden Hall's Luna Kirby defends during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Linden Hall's Jenadia Jordan, center, is boxed in by York Catholic's Gabbie Tully, left, and Drew Kile during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Catholic's Samantha Bulik, front, takes the ball to the hoop while Linden Hall's Favour Mbeledeogu defends during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Catholic's Samantha Bulik, front, takes the ball to the hoop while Linden Hall's Favour Mbeledeogu defends during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Catholic's Bernie Schintz, left, works to get the ball around Linden Halls' Alexis Buie during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 23. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    York High 56, Frankford 43, F

    Gettysburg at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

    Steel-High at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Freedom High at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

    York Catholic at ELCO, 7:30 p.m.

