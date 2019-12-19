CLOSE

Buy Photo Kathryn Deitch of Dallastown wins the 500 free event with a time of 5.55:55 against York Suburban, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Central York 103, York Suburban 66, F

New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Dover, 5 p.m.

Dallastown at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

South Western at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Central York 112, York Suburban 58, F

New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Dover, 5 p.m.

Dallastown at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

South Western at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Biglerville at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

South Western at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Northeastern at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Eastern York, 7 p.m.