CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: York Suburban at Dallastown swimming
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Sadie Koicuba swims the breast stroke leg of the 200 medley relay for Dallastown as the Wildcats host York Suburban, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Sadie Koicuba swims the breast stroke leg of the 200 medley relay for Dallastown as the Wildcats host York Suburban, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban's Matt Peters swims the butterfly leg of the 200 individual medlay at Dallastown, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban's Matt Peters swims the butterfly leg of the 200 individual medlay at Dallastown, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kathryn Deitch of Dallastown wins the 500 free event with a time of 5.55:55 against York Suburban, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Kathryn Deitch of Dallastown wins the 500 free event with a time of 5.55:55 against York Suburban, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban at Dallastown swimming, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Adam Golden swims the breast stroke leg of the 200 medley relay against York Suburban, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dallastown's Adam Golden swims the breast stroke leg of the 200 medley relay against York Suburban, Thursday, December 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

    Central York 103, York Suburban 66, F

    New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

    Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

    Northeastern at Dover, 5 p.m.

    Dallastown at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

    South Western at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

    Central York 112, York Suburban 58, F

    New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

    Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

    Northeastern at Dover, 5 p.m.

    Dallastown at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

    South Western at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Biglerville at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

    York High at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

    Waynesboro at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    South Western at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

    Littlestown at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    Northeastern at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

    York Tech at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE