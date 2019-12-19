Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING
Central York 103, York Suburban 66, F
New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Dover, 5 p.m.
Dallastown at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.
South Western at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Central York 112, York Suburban 58, F
New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Dover, 5 p.m.
Dallastown at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.
South Western at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.
York High at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
South Western at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Northeastern at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
